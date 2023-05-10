All pull – Geywitz aims

In her speech, she gave a clear rejection of more funds or even a special fund for housing construction. “The time of the Corona budgets is over, we are now in a debt brake phase again,” she says. And even a special fund is really just “a big pot full of debt”. Geywitz does not even mention the ZIA tax claim of the entrepreneurs. Instead, she prefers to attack her coalition partner’s plans and sees the price lever elsewhere.

Even if her counterpart Robert Habeck would probably disagree, the minister says: With the decarbonization of the heat supply, the building sector i.e. heat pumps, enough has been done for the climate targets for now. “I’m not convinced that at the same time we have to do everything we can to make every building energy efficient.”