Home » All pull – Geywitz aims
Business

All pull – Geywitz aims

by admin
All pull – Geywitz aims

In her speech, she gave a clear rejection of more funds or even a special fund for housing construction. “The time of the Corona budgets is over, we are now in a debt brake phase again,” she says. And even a special fund is really just “a big pot full of debt”. Geywitz does not even mention the ZIA tax claim of the entrepreneurs. Instead, she prefers to attack her coalition partner’s plans and sees the price lever elsewhere.

Also read: Interest rate shock on the housing market – is mortgage lending dead?

Even if her counterpart Robert Habeck would probably disagree, the minister says: With the decarbonization of the heat supply, the building sector i.e. heat pumps, enough has been done for the climate targets for now. “I’m not convinced that at the same time we have to do everything we can to make every building energy efficient.”

See also  Funds collapsed at the beginning of the pandemic, Allianz pays $ 6 billion to close the US cause

You may also like

Banks: The deceptive calm – Bafin does not...

An agreement has been signed between Elt and...

Almost 2300 euros more: average price for kitchens...

Fincantieri confirms the plan targets for 2027, useful...

Switzerland – News: A good 155 million dollars...

Fincantieri, in the new plan focus on core...

Resolution 11 of 08/05/2023 – Memorandum of Understanding...

Russia: Oil exports rise despite alleged production cuts

Tim, revenues are up in the first quarter,...

Reforms, straight on presidentialism. Meloni everything is played...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy