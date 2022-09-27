Last month, Samsung officially released a new generation of folding screen mobile phones, namely Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, which attracted the attention of many consumers. As the Snapdragon 8Gen2 conference is approaching, more and more consumers are beginning to pay attention to the new Samsung S series mobile phones.

Today, according to relevant media reports, the entire Samsung Galaxy S23 series has obtained 3C certification, and it is expected to launch three models, and the certification shows that these three mobile phones will still be equipped with 25W chargers like the previous models.

Recently, blogger @ibing universe broke the news that the main camera specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra have been confirmed. The blogger said that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be equipped with a 200-megapixel sensor with 0.6μm pixels, a 1/1.3″ outsole, and an F1.7 aperture.

The blogger previously revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will use the yet-to-be-released 200-megapixel sensor ISOCELL HP2, with better overall performance than HP1 and HP3.

Another revelation shows that the periscope telephoto lens of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will support 10 million pixels and 10x optical zoom.

In addition to the image information, @ibing universe also revealed the appearance information of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

The blogger said that the design of the Samsung Galaxy S23/S23+ is almost unchanged. The size of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is 163.4×78.1×8.9 mm, which is the flagship with the smallest size change in Samsung's history. The back cover design still continues the five-hole design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the size of the lens has not changed. Its largest The change is that the width of the middle frame has increased, which means that the curved glass part of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been reduced and will be closer to the micro-curved screen.

The blogger hinted that the bottom of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will use a dual microphone hole design, which will be symmetrically distributed on both sides of the Type-C port. Samsung is also expected to use Qualcomm's ultrasonic 3D wide-area fingerprint sensor on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It is the same sensor used in vivo X80 Pro, iQOO 9 Pro and other mobile phones, with a larger scanning area and a very fast scanning and recognition speed.

By analyzing the exposed information, it can be known that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will not have major changes in appearance, but only in terms of chips and functions. However, it is still some time before the release of Samsung's next-generation S-series flagship mobile phone, and the actual product parameter information still needs to wait for the official follow-up announcement.

