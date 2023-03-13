According to news on March 13, Macotakara showcased 4 models of the 3D printed iPhone 15 series, including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The four models are equipped with smart islands as standard, of which the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are dual-camera, and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are triple-camera.

besides,The screen size of the standard version of the iPhone 15 has been upgraded to 6.2 inches, which means that the protective case of the iPhone 14 is not compatible with the 15 area.

And the iPhone 15 is no longer a pure straight edge design,Among them, the connection between the frame and the back panel, the middle frame and the screen has been treated with a curved surface, which reduces the rough feel to a certain extent.

In terms of core configuration, Apple still continues the differentiation strategy of the previous generation this time. The standard version is a 60Hz screen equipped with an Apple A16 chip, and the Pro and Pro Max are ProMotion screens with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and an Apple A17 bionic chip.

It is worth noting that this time Apple replaced the iPhone 15 series with a USB-C interface and encrypted it.