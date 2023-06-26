All signs of recession: Ifo business climate falls sharply in June

The president of the Ifo Institute, Clemens Fuest. Picture Alliance

The mood in the German economy is falling, companies are as pessimistic again as they were at the end of 2022. Industry in particular is pulling the economy down.

The Ifo index for the business climate fell surprisingly sharply in June from 91.5 to 88.5 points. Anything below 100 indicates a recession.

The Ifo index is the most important leading indicator for the economy in Germany over the next six months.

The mood of the German economy falls and falls. The expectations of companies are now as bad as in late autumn of the crisis year 2022. This is evident from the important Ifo index for the business climate. In June it fell again significantly from 91.5 to 88.5 points.

“The weakness in industry in particular is putting the German economy in difficult waters,” said Ifo President Clemens Fuest, commenting on the surprisingly poor figures. A slight decline to 90.7 points had been expected on average on the markets.

The Ifo-Index is based on a survey of around 9,000 companies. It is the most important outlook for the economy in Germany over the next six months. Another important leading indicator, the ZEW economic expectations, fell back into the red. In addition, all leading economic institutes had turned their forecasts for the German economy into the red.

The index of the Ifo Institute is made up of two components, the assessment of the current situation and the expectations of companies. The decline was driven by significantly worse expectations. The index value for economic expectations collapsed from 88.3 to 83.6 points. This is the worst value since December. The companies also assessed their current situation more negatively. This sub-index fell from 94.8 to 93.7 points. This is the worst value since February.

Ifo index shows the uncertain business climate

All values ​​are well below the neutral value of 100 points. As a result, hope is fading that Germany will emerge from the recession again this summer. In the past two quarters, economic output in Germany had already fallen by a total of 0.9 percent. This is the worst value in Europe.

The fear of a longer and deeper recession as a result of the Ukraine war is back. In addition, hopes of a strong recovery after the recession are fading. Germany could therefore remain in a state of stagnation for a long time without significant economic growth and persistently high inflation at the same time.

Companies in the manufacturing sector are particularly pessimistic. Expectations fell to their lowest level since November 2022. “Hardly any industry was able to escape this development,” says Fuest. In the meantime, many companies also assessed their order backlog as too low.

In the service sector, the mood deteriorated, especially in industry-related services such as transport and logistics. The Ifo business climate also fell in retail. Here, at least, expectations improved slightly from a very pessimistic level. In the construction industry, the mood continued to deteriorate.

