The design of the subscription button, which Jakob criticizes at Aktienfinder, looks similar. Jakob is speaking from experience here – and sees no problem in complaining to competitors about what went wrong with AlleAkte itself: “We don’t find it funny at all when other providers who otherwise like to publicly criticize us start reporting on the dispute “The consumer protection center did not take the opportunity to critically examine their own offers,” he writes when asked.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook