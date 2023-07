For the EU, a bill of 145 billion

In the last decade, the damages due to climate change have cost the countries of the European Union 145 billion euros. And the Italians are among the citizens who have paid the highest cost of all.

This is stated by a study by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, which examined the economic consequences of floods, fires and other events linked to extreme weather conditions.

