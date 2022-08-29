Listen to the audio version of the article

Less than two weeks to go until the inauguration of the Salone del Camper di Parma which will take place from 10 to 18 September 2022. 300 exhibitors from 15 countries are expected to exhibit the news for next season in 4 thematic areas for a total of 100 thousand square meters. for campers and caravans. At the inauguration of the first exhibition on outdoor tourism organized in collaboration with APC, the Caravan and Camper Manufacturers Association and the Minister of Tourism Massimo Garavaglia is expected.

Four thematic areas

The Show includes four thematic areas: Caravan and Camper, where the most important Italian and European companies in the sector will be present, which will also exhibit glamorous tents; Accessories for vehicles and complements useful to make the traveling holiday even more comfortable, such as tent trolleys and tools; Shopping, with products for outdoor life and for small spaces; Routes and destinations, tourism promotion section to learn about ideal places and destinations for tourism in freedom.

«The traveling tourism sector, which experienced a real boom in 2020 and 2021 – recalls Antonio Cellie, CEO of Fiere di Parma – consolidates double zero growth, which has become structural. The desire for freedom, movement, experience and safety has caused the camper and caravan phenomenon to explode, almost becoming a philosophy of life. The exponential growth of the sector has contributed and will contribute to the tourism development of Italy, considered the most sought-after destination by users of recreational vehicles ». The state of health of the market is good as confirmed by the trend of registrations. «The demand for recreational vehicles is confirmed to be growing – underlines Simone Niccolai, president of APC, Camper Producers Association – and we record a significant increase in a new public, absolutely transversal, which is approaching the camper and caravan sector. The camper – especially the type of campervan or van – is becoming more and more a second car for families ». In other words, the itinerant holiday attracts new enthusiasts who are offered more sustainable and green, compact and light, electric vehicles.

The news

This is the case of E-Vanster, a small, electric-only, attractive and silent van powered by a 100 KW engine (equivalent to about 136 HP), with excellent road holding. The test drives carried out have shown how with an 80% charged battery you can travel 155 kilometers which become 190 with a fully charged battery. On board everything you need for camping: field box, a three-part module with a sink on one side, a gas cartridge stove in the center and two drawers on the side, a fridge box. All you need. Then a bed with a 12 cm thick mattress. Then there are premium models of motorhomes such as the new integral Supersonic Motorhome presented by Adria. In its genre it is an absolute novelty made on a Mercedes Benz chassis, with a fiberglass and aluminum body with a sophisticated and elegant design, as well as the equipment and interior finishes, decidedly extra luxury and comfortable. Inspired by the most modern philosophies from the automotive and yacht world. The top of the Supersonic range aims to repeat the success of the Astella caravan, presented in 2019 and sold in 700 units. Also Adria presents Altea, eco-sustainable and light thanks to the use of the special Alko Vario X frame which has made it possible to lighten the model by 35 kilos without compromising on rigidity. Among the after market accessories, the photovoltaic panels of AL-KO VT Electronics, a group also engaged in the recreational vehicle sector. The novelty consists of high-performance photovoltaic panels at competitive costs, made with a particular anti-reflective treatment of the cells, with a special tempered glass resistant to impacts and atmospheric agents. The back of the module is protected by a white Tedlar sheet, which prevents any infiltration of air and humidity, isolating the electrical contacts and avoiding the risk of oxidation. The frame of the module is made of anodized aluminum and the junction box installed on the back contains the by-pass diodes and the cable glands necessary for the connection. The MF100P model is made with 36 polycrystalline cells and has a power of 100 watts, while the MF170 model has 32 monocrystalline cells and a power of 170 watts. The vehicles are fitted with lithium batteries and measures are taken to reduce the size of the vehicles in favor of habitability. This is the goal of Allcar, a historic Italian company that has been building recreational vehicles for 38 years. Among the innovations on display City3, a camper fitted on Fiat Ducato mechanics, with a bathroom and a removable toilet that allows you to reduce the length without losing anything in internal space availability. Then there is Raptor 4X4, an extreme camper with insulated bodywork, new generation electronics and large capacity tanks that make it completely autonomous. Equipped on Iveco Daily 4×4 mechanics with 3,400 mm wheelbase, it has a raised version suitable for the desert. Finally, the modern and functional caravans with bathroom, shower and kitchen, all made of fiberglass. The shower is height-adjustable, sliding double bed, swivel toilet, bicycle rack, cruise control. The German giant Knaus presents in Parma the different ranges of models created in collaboration with Volkswagen: Van Ti Plus and Tourer Van, with deliveries for 2023. A total of 18 new models, 16 campers and 2 caravans will be visible. To solve the production delays due to the lack of frames, Knaus has increased the suppliers, in order to satisfy the very strong market demand. The two vehicles present at the show have innovative and decidedly top mechanical characteristics and equipment. The Van Ti Plus is powerful, equipped with cruise control with speed limiter, Active Rock upholstery, cabin darkening system, reversing camera. The Tourer Van has a spacious kitchen, sliding bed, height-adjustable shower that becomes the basis for extending the double bed, swivel bathroom, very spacious face-to-face dinette, panoramic window that opens, insulated and heated gray water tank, smart tv. The platforms and bathrooms are made to measure for skillful diversions. The Italian Blucamp, a brand of Esa, is on the new models of the Sky Free, a vehicle that breaks down barriers, built to measure for skilled diversions. A motorhome studied and designed to facilitate the movement of the wheelchair, with an oversized entrance door, large and barrier-free toilets, a mechanical platform with a capacity of 300 kilos. Many useful accessories to make the holiday easier for people with disabilities, including the electric bed. it continues with Carfibreglass, a company that creates fittings for commercial and recreational vehicles, which debuts the new line of high-performance Abs products, specially designed for application on campers. Products that do not impact on the internal volumes and allow to guarantee high protection of the metal parts and an ideal insulation for life on board. These include a new rear wall for the Fiat Ducato H2 Van, which eliminates the double rear door, guaranteeing an optimal external finish and greater internal living space. The use of Abs allows a strong reduction in the weight of the bodywork and therefore a positive impact on consumption and applications for electric vehicles. Signed by Chausson, the historic French brand of the Trigano group, this is how the camper holiday can be free, sustainable, cultured and Italy is the ideal destination. The Tuscan Giottiline plays the ace of compact dimensions with two models with different layouts and lengths. The narrow profile combines the advantages of the limited width of vans, giving space and comfort. Characterized by the “Made in Tuscany” design, all Giottiline vehicles represent a valid possibility for both long-term holidays and weekends and the daily use of free time. Poplar interior, Corian worktop and bathroom, dinette, Miele appliances and a large attic. Luano Camp, the company to which the Rimor and XGO brands belong, will present the Rimor rebranding project and the new range of Xcamp motorhomes on Ford mechanics, characterized by an excellent quality / price ratio, a wide choice of models with a contemporary and elegant design . Glamorous news for Trigano, with the new shades in anthracite gray and beige of the Galleon tent trolley, one of the most spacious and comfortable models on the market. Modern, perfect for hosting a family, comfortable and easy to assemble, the Galleon has 2 large bedrooms, a large living room of 3 meters deep, equipped with multiple closets. Finally, the almost indispensable e-bikes for getting around during stops. Noko presents e-bikes with a maximum range of 100 kilometers to be tested in a dedicated area.