All the Solutions for Investing in ETFs

July 29, 2023

If you are reading this article it is because you are looking alternative a Moneyfarm to invest your money. In this article I will go straight to the point and try to take stock of the situation in Italy quickly and effectively.

An important premise: in this article we limit ourselves to providing other hypotheses that can be pursued in random order, without telling you which is better or worse but leaving the conclusions and all the references to the blog to you to deepen with further explanatory resources.

Let’s start.

This article talks about:

How to look for a valid alternative to Moneyfarm

Before pulling down a list we need to understand in a few points what Moneyfarm does: Read our review here if you want to have a general overview of the service.

In summary, Moneyfarm is a robo-advisor investing in ETFs. By choosing this platform, in practice, you delegate the management of your money to it based on yours risk profile.

These are not 100% personalized investments because Moneyfarm has 7 basic portfolios on the basis of which it “directs” your investments according to what comes out of your answers to the initial test.

To illustrate, Moneyfarm does what your bank does by trying to be a little more cost efficient because it invests in ETFs and not in its own mutual funds like most institutions do. In light of this, therefore, we could consider Moneyfarm a low-cost asset management service.

Unlike pure self-service, with Moneyfarm you don’t have to do anything once you press “play”: they do the rebalancing and fund changes depending on how the internal team decides.

If you want to operate independently and you looked for this service because you were interested in ETFs, I suggest you read the general guide to investing in ETFs to better fix the points.

5 Effective Moneyfarm Alternatives

Now that we understand what Moneyfarm does, it’s much easier to understand what “types” of alternatives you need to look for. In summary, if you don’t want to invest with them, you have the following options that I list absolutely randomly.

#1 Trust your bank

Go to your trusted financial advisor or make an appointment at one of the many banks and they will present you with a portfolio proposal.

9 times out of 10 they will propose one of the actively managed mutual funds we reviewed here.

Pro – Limited effort, full delegation, if it goes wrong it’s not your fault.

Against – Huge conflict of interest of the banks, often high management costs, if it goes wrong it’s not your fault but the money is yours.

#2 Choose another robo advisor

Operation similar to Moneyfarm, only the “company” changes in the case of Euclidean or there are some substantial differences if we think of the other players.

Right now in Italy you can choose between:

Euclidean – I linked you review, the operation is conceptually identical;

Onlinesim – unlike Moneyfarm and Euclidean, it also invests in actively managed mutual funds;

Gimme5 – platform of the SGR AcomeA, allows you to invest even with very small sums by choosing the mutual funds of the Italian SGR.

#3 Independent Financial Advisor

The independent consultant is a freelancer who, upon payment of a fee, follows you in defining your investments.

To simplify, it’s like an accountant or a lawyer who supports you in planning your investments.

Unlike the financial advisor, the independent consultant is paid by you in fees and not by the bank through commissions on the money you invest.

To clarify, I am an independent consultant and Affari Miei is an independent financial consultancy company which performs, among other services, the one described.

In summary:

Pro – Talk to a real person and you can get personalized service;

Against – High fee, often too high compared to the assets you have to invest. In addition, if you live in a small town you may not find professionals of this type because those who do this job prefer to be affiliated with a bank.

To elaborate on this matter I suggest you read this guide in which I explain everything you need to know about financial advice.

#4 Do it yourself

By now the internet also allows you to do this in the sense that there are no limitations to go to the financial markets and invest your money. In fact, anyone can open a securities account and buy financial instruments without limitations.

To proceed diligently, two “ingredients” are needed:

Training: if you’ve never heard of finance, I strongly advise against venturing alone down paths you don’t know. We ourselves are educators and trainers in this area with the advanced program “Easy Investments Formula”. In general, it is advisable to follow a course like ours to acquire a minimum of awareness. This blog exists to support our training activity, if you are interested in learning more you can take a look, perhaps starting from download this free presentation report;

Platform for investing: there are many and, trust me, you will never understand which one is best for you if you don’t train first. If you have already completed a training course and are looking for the platform, take a look here.

This route obviously has pros and cons:

Pro – Full control of your money and your investments, once you’re trained you have less costs even compared to robo advisor;

Against – The responsibility falls entirely on you, acting recklessly can make you lose a lot of money.

#5 Do it yourself…with some support

Since I’m the innkeeper and this is my “digital tavern”, I present to you the solution I created for our customers: the Club “Fast Investments Planner”.

It is a subscription-based information service that allows you to have:

Model portfolios to draw inspiration from: on this it is similar to robo advisors, the difference is that however you can also choose to act in part differently and/or you manage, on the basis of the information we publish, the purchase of instruments and rebalancing;

PDF and video reports on financial markets, US stocks and the Italian market : by subscribing you receive lots of in-depth content created by the Centro Studi di Affari Miei. Every month we filter the information that investors really need, drastically separating it from the background noise that comes from the newspapers and which is often irrelevant;

Periodic in-depth webinars where you can step in and ask questions.

Fast Investments Planner it was chosen by many of my students who have been following me for years and by many blog readers, to learn more you can read the presentation here.

Conclusions

We have seen together the main alternatives to Moneyfarm, so as to have a clearer picture of how to manage your investments.

Let me know in the comments what you chose or what you are thinking of doing and if you have any other alternative recommendations you would like me to talk about.

Good continuation on Affari Miei.

