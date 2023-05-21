Allegations against another State Secretary by Robert Habeck

According to “Business Insider” it’s about Sebastian Böhmer, one of the founders of First Momentum Ventures, an investment fund in which there is also money from Philipp. In August 2022, Habeck appointed him to the “Young Digital Economy” advisory board, which advises the minister on growth conditions for start-ups, among other things. The advisory board only has an advisory function, the ministry said. The cooperation is honorary, the members decide independently on which topics they give opinions.