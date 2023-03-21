Home Business Allegations of plagiarism – trade association has allegations against Henrique Schneider clarified – News
Allegations of plagiarism – trade association has allegations against Henrique Schneider clarified

Allegations of plagiarism – trade association has allegations against Henrique Schneider clarified
  • The Swiss Trade Association (SGV) is investigating allegations of plagiarism against its new director Henrique Schneider.
  • The association commissions an external expert opinion for this purpose.
  • This should give Schneider the opportunity to comment on this.

The investigation should be completed before he takes office. The SGV writes in a Tuesday notice published on its website. The investigation should be conducted by an independent, recognized person, as the SGV writes after a board meeting.

Henrique Schneider is to succeed Hans-Ulrich Bigler at the head of the SGV on July 1st. The 45-year-old has been with the SGV since 2010 and has been deputy director since 2015, in charge of the departments of economic policy and sustainability.

Big accusations

In the run-up, today’s deputy SGV director Henrique Schneider was confronted with serious allegations of plagiarism. As research by “NZZ am Sonntag” shows, he is said to have faked two professorships and thus, among other things, embellished his CV.

For example, Schneider stated that he studied economics in Switzerland, China and the USA, but there is no evidence for this. In addition, the authors of his publications contain academic titles that are not correct.

The “NZZ” was based, among other things, on a commissioned report by the Austrian plagiarism researcher Stefan Weber. This writes on his websiteSchneider is suspected of having “systematically plagiarized” in his scientific publications for at least ten years.

Schneider rejects all allegations. When asked by the “NZZ” several times, Schneider finally admitted that he had no academic titles – with the exception of a professor’s title at a private German university of applied sciences.


