Alliance between Pininfarina and De Simoni, the yacht design boutique is born

A design boutique on the sea in Porto Lotti (La Spezia) to strengthen the offer of services related to the nautical world. So Pininfarina and De Simoni Yacht Design have decided to consolidate a collaboration that has already led to the creation of a first research project, X2-Explorer X Experience, presented in world preview at the Monaco Yacht Show 2022, to which will be added the first joint project of catamaran, previewed at the next Cannes Yachting Festival 2023.

New presence in the Blue Mile

With the opening of this new space in La Spezia, which integrates into the Miglio Blu, the area that includes the great global excellences of the nautical world, Pininfarina inaugurates, for the first time, a presence directly on the sea, which adds to what already developed, for years, for the yacht sector, at its headquarters in Cambiano (Turin) and at its team in Miami (USA).

The newly opened design boutique is conceived not only to promote Pininfarina’s services but also as a meeting place for customers, potential buyers and partners. And the choice of location is not accidental because, with its location in the gulf of La Spezia, Porto Lotti represents a point of reference for shipyards and for the entire nautical sector.

Partnership strategica

As mentioned, the design boutique strengthens the collaboration between Pininfarina and De Simoni, already announced in Monaco last September 2022. «A strategic partnership – reads a note – which integrates the solid skills and long experience of the studio Fulvio De Simoni Yacht Design with those of Pininfarina, capable of bringing freshness and innovation thanks to experience in various sectors, from automotive to architecture».

«For the first time Pininfarina – says the CEO of the company, Silvio Pietro Angori – is opening a design boutique dedicated entirely to yachting, as we strongly believe in the growth of this sector in which the group can best express its values ​​of beauty, Italian style and innovation. We are proud to have created this new initiative with the De Simoni studio, recognized for its excellence in the nautical sector».