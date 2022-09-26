Listen to the audio version of the article

Young people, training and economic improvement. These are the three pillars of the hypothesis of agreement of the first supplement signed by Alleanza Coop 3.0 and by the unions, Filcams, Fisascat and Uiltucs on which the 16 thousand workers of the cooperative will now have to express their opinion. This is an agreement that looks to young people because in the next three years the cooperative will hire 600 apprentices who will cover part of the turnover. “About 300 people leave the cooperative every year, largely for retirement reasons. Hiring the 600 apprentices is a great investment for us both in terms of the training they will have to do and because in our reality there is a stabilization rate of 95% of apprentices ”, explains HR director Milco Traversa.

The strengthening of training

The second pillar of the supplement is represented by the 150 thousand hours of additional training for an investment of over 3 million euros. The training is in addition to that guaranteed by the academy which was launched last year. Traversa observes that investment in training is today qualifying «for a reality like ours because at the moment the difference can no longer be made only on the convenience of product prices. The quality and professionalism of the people is also needed, especially in the fresh and very fresh departments where our workers will grow alongside the masters of the trades to perform their work in the best possible way ». In addition to this, the agreement also provides for an increase in working hours for 1,250 part time to improve their income.

The wage improvement

Finally, the supplement defined a strengthening of the salary where it was established that a fixed company salary of 72 euros per month, and a quarterly variable salary of 500 euros, was added to the salary of the national collective agreement for cooperative distribution. linked to point of sale objectives together with the annual variable salary of one thousand euros. Traversa explains that the improvement of the economic part aims to “make all our workers more involved in the company objectives”.