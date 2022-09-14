Home Business AllianceBernstein LP reduces its holdings of Datang New Energy (01798) 23.455 million shares at approximately HK$2.3 per share | Datang New Energy_Sina Finance_Sina.com
The latest information from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange shows that on September 8, AllianceBernstein LP reduced its holdingsDatang New Energy(01798) 23.455 million shares, priced at HK$2.2956 per share, with a total amount of about HK$53.8433 million. After the reduction, the latest number of shares held is about 172 million shares, and the latest shareholding ratio is 6.86%.

