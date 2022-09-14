The latest information from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange shows that on September 8, AllianceBernstein LP reduced its holdingsDatang New Energy(01798) 23.455 million shares, priced at HK$2.2956 per share, with a total amount of about HK$53.8433 million. After the reduction, the latest number of shares held is about 172 million shares, and the latest shareholding ratio is 6.86%.

Open an account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan red envelope, 100% winning!

