An ad hoc insurance for the new eco-sustainable cars. Allianz Lithium is an unprecedented policy dedicated to 100% plug and rechargeable hybrid vehicles born from the international experience of the Allianz group.

What Allianz Lithium predicts

The new insurance for cars on tap, announced last April during the Italian stage of the Formula E Championship, is a coverage created following a careful study of the market and customer needs, taking into consideration the peculiarities of the new eco-sustainable technologies. : Electric powered cars are highly technological, they drive differently, repair themselves with new procedures and are equipped with a very expensive traction battery, which can be worth up to 50% of the cost of the car. This is why Allianz Lithium adds to the traditional protections typical of a car policy, new guarantees and services capable of managing the typical risks of these vehicles. And, in the event of an RCA accident without fault or with partial fault, unlike traditional motor insurance policies, with Allianz Lithium it is possible to protect the new value of the car, or of its components including the traction battery, by integrating the settlement up to 100% of the damage. Allianz Lithium also provides assistance services specially designed on the characteristics of electric cars and the user experience of their owners. For example, some electric cars cannot be towed, others must be repaired exclusively at workshops authorized by the manufacturer, battery recharging times can also be very long.

Ad hoc services for electric vehicles

Thanks to the collaboration with Allianz Partners, the Allianz Group company specialized in insurance and assistance solutions, it was possible to include distinctive and specific services for electric car owners in the new policy. If the car stops due to low battery, Allianz Partners, through its Operations Center, sends a rescue vehicle equipped with a fast-charge or, alternatively, a certified tow truck for electric vehicles, to transport the vehicle to the column ” fast ”closest. And, again, in the event of a breakdown or accident that requires the intervention of the tow truck, the customer may prefer that the car be taken to the nearest workshop of the vehicle manufacturer. Allianz also extends protection to all proprietary charging accessories, including the home column, and also protects in the event of cyber attacks, aimed at the car’s operating system, which could compromise its efficiency and safety.

A complete and digital ecosystem

Allianz Lithium is integrated into a complete digital ecosystem to support current or potential customers thanks to which it is possible not only to make an online quotation but also to deepen on the dedicated website lithium.allianz.it all the information related to the product and to the world of electric cars .

Those who decide to subscribe to the new policy will have a personal area available through which to check their position at any time and an app with which to find information on the policy, activate and request assistance services anytime and anywhere thanks to the services of geolocation. Any claim report will also be automatically forwarded to your agent in order to guarantee the best Customer Experience.