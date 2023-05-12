Home » Allianz: operating profit +24.2% to 3.7 billion in the first quarter
Allianz: operating profit +24.2% to 3.7 billion in the first quarter

German insurance group Allianz started the year with a jump in earnings thanks to the increase in prices and the reduction of losses due to natural disasters. The company reported a 24.2 percent increase in operating profit in the first quarter to 3.7 billion euros ($4 billion). Experts had expected a slightly smaller increase. Basic net income to shareholders quadrupled to $2.2 billion.

The non-operating result at the beginning of 2022 was affected by a provision relating to the issue of Allianz Global Investors (breaking latest news) US Structured Alpha. After the first quarter, CEO Oliver Bäte believes that the group is able to achieve an operating profit of between 13.2 and 15.2 billion euros this year, as planned.

For the first time, the figures have been calculated on the basis of the new accounting standards Ifrs 17 and Ifrs 9, in force for large insurers since the beginning of 2023. The data for the first quarter of 2022 has been adjusted accordingly.

