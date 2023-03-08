After nine weeks of protests, Israeli squares continue to be ablaze, where thousands of demonstrators make their opposition to the announced justice reform plan by the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Minister of Justice, Yariv Levin.

Protests against justice reform

The protests, in recent days, have also affected the Israeli skies, which has allowed, in an entirely local game, the leaders of the opposition to the Netanyahu government to condemn the reform and the protest in the same way. The aviation reservists, thanks also to a letter signed by all the former heads of the military force and addressed to the premier, have announced that they will not take part in the scheduled training. A decision that jeopardizes Israeli security and arises from the fact that the reform, if approved, could expose them to judgments by external bodies, such as international tribunals.

The choice of the reservists was obviously condemned by the government, with Netanyahu tweeting a vintage photo of himself in a reservist uniform, but it was also criticized by the leaders of the opposition, in particular by Yair Lapid and the former defense minister and Russian-speaking leader Avigdor Liberman who obviously expressed himself more than once in favor of the streets and the protest against the dreaded judicial reform, which in the meantime had its first reading in the Israeli chamber.

The concerns of the judges

If approved, justice reform will increase powers for the Knesset (the Israeli Parliament), allowing it to overturn Supreme Court rulings with a simple majority. The fear of many is that in this case the government could use this tool in its favor: Netanyahu to block any further trials against him, while the government in general, it is said, could have an easier time approving laws in favor of, for example, the settlements, or to further further Israeli expansionist aims in the West Bank.

With the system currently in force, the judges of the Supreme Court can reject the laws approved by Parliament, if they contradict them 13 Basic Laws in Israelthe constitutional law of the Jewish state. The reform would instead introduce a “cancellation clause” which would allow deputies to reintroduce a provision rejected by the Supreme Court with a simple majority of 61 votes (out of 120). Another fear is that, with the reform, a weakening of the judiciary relative to the executive.

Currently in Israel, Supreme Court justices are appointed and dismissed by a committee made up of professionals, members of the government and some judges. Levin’s reform would instead give the government a majority in the committee, with the numbers leaning towards the incumbent government. The judges of the Supreme Court would therefore mostly be chosen by the government. For the judges, the Netanyahu government’s reform plan would crush the judicial system and undermine the country’s democracy. Obviously, the Minister of Justice, Levin, has the opposite opinion, according to which the new plan will serve to balance the powers of the state. “We go to the polls, we vote, we choose, but from time to time then people we have not chosen decide for us – said Levin – alluding to the power of judges to overturn the laws – the time has come to act”.

Netanyahu between the square and the Zionist right

The main concern of the square is that with the reform, the rights of minorities and of the secular part of the country are also undermined. On some occasions, the protests turned violent, with the police intervening with a heavy hand to quell clashes, invited to do so by security minister Itmar Ben Gvir. What is striking is that it is not new that Prime Minister Netanyahu is campaigning against the judicial system. Not just for a sort of revenge or revenge against whoever put him on trial four proceedingsa process which, however, languishes and is struggling to take off since the prosecution witnesses have gradually reduced their position.

Netanyahu has never hidden his aversion to those who have so often subverted or blocked the decisions of his governments. In his political-administrative creed, the electoral mandate gives him the possibility of deciding the good and the bad weather, having numbers and capabilities. After all, even the polls prove him right: in the country the majority still supports him and supports his decision to reform the judiciary. Certain, the inflamed square is a bad sign and the president’s appeals must also be taken into account Isaac Herzog who called the country to calm and offered a truce based on a five-point proposal. Calls for calm from everyone, from every civil sector and also from abroad.

An afterthought could undermine Netanyahu’s authority and weaken him in relation to his strongest allies, such as Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, the finance minister and exponent, like the first, of the Zionist extreme right. These have made noise in recent days, making some parliamentarians absent in the Knesset, when Netanyahu decided to enter into dialogue with the Palestinians, accepting that the services of the Shin Bet participate on February 26 in a meeting in Aqaba with the heads of the Palestinian services under the aegis of the Hashemite kingdom. At the end of the meeting it was decided to block the birth of settlements for six months and reactivate the security coordinationall to ensure an atmosphere of tranquility during Ramadan and the Jewish Easter holidays.

The riots of Huwara, Za’tara and Jericho

Decisions that Smotrich, who for a few days has also obtained broad authority on civil matters in the West Bank such as the settlement construction, he immediately dismissed as meaningless, announcing that the expansion of the colonies will not stop. Also because while on the shores of the Red Sea they met and brought the distances closer together, a few hundred kilometers to the northwest, a Howl, a Palestinian town surrounded by a few Israeli settler settlements, two Jews were shot and killed while in a car. The murder unleashed the fury of an angry crowd of settlers who literally set fire to the town, setting fire to at least 35 houses which were completely destroyed, while another 40 were partially damaged, over 100 cars were destroyed from the flames.

In the nearby village of Za’tara, in Nablus, the assault by settlers resulted in the killing of a Palestinian man. During the settlers’ assault, at least nine families risked being burned to death in their homes but were saved. Twenty-four hours later, further south near Jericho, another Jew, of American origin, was killed while passing by car, in the same way as the two brothers of Hawara. For this latest attack, three Palestinians were arrested, as were six settlers arrested for the assault on the town. The person responsible for the Hawara attack is still being sought.

Netanyahu’s is not an easy situation. In this period he has to face the streets and allies, just over four months after his electoral victory. It is unlikely that the former will bring down the government, more likely that the executive will implode due to the ever stronger and more extreme positions of the parties of Smotrich e I’m Gvir, which undermine both internal stability, with a hard grip on the demonstrators, and external stability, with the closure of any contact with the Palestinians. And with the approach of the Jewish Passover holidays and the beginning of Ramadan, the prospects of a time normally devoted to the family and the tranquility of the hearth fade away.