Tammy Dinh makes clay figurines in her apartment that she sells through her Shopify website.
Tammy Dinh launched her online art store Uncomfy on Etsy in 2020 before moving it to Shopify in 2022.

She used Instagram and TikTok to acquire clients and generated additional income through Youtube.

Dinh says Youtube gave her financial security when she needed a break from her business.

This article is based on an interview with Tammy Dinh, a 22-year-old small business owner and founder. It has been revised for its length and clarity.

I grew up watching YouTube videos of people making things out of polymer clay. At the age of nine, I started making clay figures myself. As a child I was very anxious. I used to scratch my fingers until they bled. To calm myself, I played with these characters.

