Almost 126,000 hires in June in the tourism sector

There are 164,490 recruitments expected in the tourism sector in the month of June, about 7 thousand more than in the same period of the previous year. Of these, more than 3/4, or 124,460, concern catering services both for the start-up of seasonal businesses and for the intensification of activity due to tourism. This was announced by the Study Center of FIPE-Confcommercio, the Italian Federation of Public Establishments, based on the evidence emerging from the Excelsior Unioncamere-ANPAL Information System.

The analysis is not limited to the month of June alone, but goes further, shining a light on the entire June-August quarter, in which the new hires in tourism companies will touch the threshold of 353 thousand units. Specifically, for 77% of cases a fixed-term contract is envisaged, for 9% a permanent contract, while the remainder will be framed with apprenticeship contracts and other types of contracts.

By shifting the focus to the solo catering sector, between most sought-after professionals the waiters are confirmed with over 64 thousand profiles in the month of June alone. A number destined to reach 144,000 units in the June-August quarter. Then, cooks follow with 24,000 expected hirings and bartenders with over 19,000 jobs to fill.

Locally, Rome, Rimini and Bolzano these are the provinces that most support the demand for labour. The capitalwith 4.2% of hires, owes its leadership to the size of the market, while Rimini e Bozen, positioned in second and third place, benefit from the strong tourist specialization of their territory. However, it is confirmed difficulty in recruiting staff in about 50% of cases due to the lack of candidates and the profile of the candidates. (Ticker)