Home » Almost 126,000 hires in June in the tourism sector
Business

Almost 126,000 hires in June in the tourism sector

by admin
Almost 126,000 hires in June in the tourism sector

There are 164,490 recruitments expected in the tourism sector in the month of June, about 7 thousand more than in the same period of the previous year. Of these, more than 3/4, or 124,460, concern catering services both for the start-up of seasonal businesses and for the intensification of activity due to tourism. This was announced by the Study Center of FIPE-Confcommercio, the Italian Federation of Public Establishments, based on the evidence emerging from the Excelsior Unioncamere-ANPAL Information System.

The analysis is not limited to the month of June alone, but goes further, shining a light on the entire June-August quarter, in which the new hires in tourism companies will touch the threshold of 353 thousand units. Specifically, for 77% of cases a fixed-term contract is envisaged, for 9% a permanent contract, while the remainder will be framed with apprenticeship contracts and other types of contracts.

By shifting the focus to the solo catering sector, between most sought-after professionals the waiters are confirmed with over 64 thousand profiles in the month of June alone. A number destined to reach 144,000 units in the June-August quarter. Then, cooks follow with 24,000 expected hirings and bartenders with over 19,000 jobs to fill.

Locally, Rome, Rimini and Bolzano these are the provinces that most support the demand for labour. The capitalwith 4.2% of hires, owes its leadership to the size of the market, while Rimini e Bozen, positioned in second and third place, benefit from the strong tourist specialization of their territory. However, it is confirmed difficulty in recruiting staff in about 50% of cases due to the lack of candidates and the profile of the candidates. (Ticker)

You may also like

Inflation slows down in May (+7.6%): the prices...

Opportunity for German shipyards: The new market for...

Tessellis: MM Partecipazioni undertakes to subscribe to the...

Economic crisis – BDI corrects growth forecast downwards

Resolution 24 dated 12/06/2023 – Issuance of a...

Car subscription under 400 euros: cheap deal for...

New rules in football: That’s why FIFA and...

After Berlusconi’s death, Meloni does not risk: here...

The EU now wants to break Google’s power

Putin sees pink on GDP in 2023: +2%....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy