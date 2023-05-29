Home » Almost a third of people in Germany have an allergic reaction
Business

Almost a third of people in Germany have an allergic reaction

by admin
Almost a third of people in Germany have an allergic reaction

Most people are happy about rising temperatures and blooming trees and meadows. For many, however, spring and summer are also torture. In fact, the number of people with allergic reactions is increasing.

Hay fever and other allergies are now widespread in Germany, as a survey of more than 20,000 adults published by the Robert Koch Institute shows. Almost a third of the participants stated that they had been affected by an allergy in the last 12 months – with women (34.7%) being affected significantly more often than men (27.0%).

The Statista graphic also shows that younger people suffer from allergies more often. According to the RKI, common symptoms include “runny nose, sneezing attacks, burning and watery eyes, breathing difficulties up to shortness of breath or excruciating itching of the skin.” If you want to avoid these, you usually have to take pills (antihistamines).

Source: Robert Koch Institute, Statesman

See also  Umbria at the Dubai Expo, a laboratory of sustainability

You may also like

The brilliant comeback of money market funds

Fed, after US inflation numbers increase probability of...

Haute Couture Brand IF ROOM Stunningly Launched, Leading...

Electronic legal transactions | The online case law...

Stock exchanges, the agreement on US debt gives...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 29th. Turkish lira falls...

ҽҩ¢ϡˢ¼¼ Զҽҩ人㺣ϼƱûԼ 3.2_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

ROUNDUP 2: After election victory in Turkey, Erdogan...

“The US dollar is nearing its end”

New wave of lawsuits: First Credit Suisse shareholders...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy