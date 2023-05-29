Almost a third of people in Germany have an allergic reaction

Most people are happy about rising temperatures and blooming trees and meadows. For many, however, spring and summer are also torture. In fact, the number of people with allergic reactions is increasing.

Hay fever and other allergies are now widespread in Germany, as a survey of more than 20,000 adults published by the Robert Koch Institute shows. Almost a third of the participants stated that they had been affected by an allergy in the last 12 months – with women (34.7%) being affected significantly more often than men (27.0%).

The Statista graphic also shows that younger people suffer from allergies more often. According to the RKI, common symptoms include “runny nose, sneezing attacks, burning and watery eyes, breathing difficulties up to shortness of breath or excruciating itching of the skin.” If you want to avoid these, you usually have to take pills (antihistamines).

Source: Robert Koch Institute, Statesman