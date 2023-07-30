Home » Alnatura boss talks about Swiss expansion plans
Business

Alnatura boss talks about Swiss expansion plans

by admin
Alnatura boss talks about Swiss expansion plans

“Organic has its price”: The Alnatura boss talks about the margin dispute, expansion plans – and Migros

The rising prices are making life difficult for organic retailers. At Alnatura, too, customers spend less money per purchase, says Swiss country manager Boris Pesek. Nevertheless, he sees potential for at least 30 branches – and he says why he sells luxury honey from New Zealand.

One of the best-selling Alnatura products in Switzerland is oat milk, says Boris Pesek.

Image: Andrea Zahler

Six months ago, your biggest competitor, the health food store chain Müller, went bankrupt. Is Alnatura now writing record sales?

See also  Tariff dispute in local transport: Deutsche Bahn and EVG start mammoth round of negotiations

You may also like

Germany: July inflation +0.3% m/m

Stock market tips from François Bloch: BE Semiconductor,...

Analysis of Companies’ Performance Forecasts: Over 400 Shares...

Don’t know where to leave your children? At...

St.Gallen start-ups have to bake smaller rolls

Costco Implements Measures to Crack Down on Shared...

Automotive, 1.5 million jobs at risk in Europe

07/29/2023 – Draw in the lucky spiral: Up...

Gold Prices Fall as Strong US Economic Data...

Meloni, the Giambruno case breaks out. Attack on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy