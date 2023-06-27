Alphabet: downgrade by Bernstein, doubts about Google’s AI

Another downgrade for Alphabet, this time by Bernstein who cut the judgment on the parent company of Google from “outperform” to “market perform”.

The stock (-0.4%) is down for the sixth session in the last seven, although it’s still up more than 30% year-to-date.

Bernstein highlighted the risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI), an emerging technology in which Alphabet is seen as a major player, and which drove the rally in tech stocks earlier in the year.

According to analysts, Alphabet has gone “from too slow to too fast in AI” and “the aggressive drive to integrate GenAI into mainstream search results could create a near-term bubble in ad prices,” Bernstein wrote.

UBS yesterday also downgraded Alphabet to Neutral, saying its AI-related revenues “may take some time to optimize.”

