Alphabet (Google): CEO Pichai compensation over $200 million in 2022

The CEO of Alphabet sundar pichaireceived $226 million in total compensation in 2022, most of it through stock awards, according to the company’s stock report filed Friday.

Last year Pichai received $218 million in stock through a three-year stock grant. His annual salary was $2 million from 2020 to 2022, the filing reads. The CEO’s compensation package also included nearly $6 million for personal safety in 2022.

Other top executives at Alphabet and Google received about $22-35 million in annual stock awards, according to the filing.