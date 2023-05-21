Alpine A110 Pikes Peak, ready to conquer the summit

Alpine is taking on the challenge of conquering the American peaks with the famous Pikes Peak time trial.

The adventure began with determination since November 2022, but it has intensified in recent weeks with the first laps of the Alpine A110 Pikes Peak, a car specially designed for the race. After carrying out tests in the Drôme region and in Val Thorens to validate the technical solutions adopted, the new model is preparing to leave on Monday for the United States. There, he will face new challenges throughout the month of June.

Alpine’s history has been built on challenges. From Jean Rédélé’s first commitments to today’s challenges, the Brand’s DNA is always strong and present. This quest for performance leads us to aim ever higher, to the top. Time trials have always been in the heart of Alpine enthusiasts. Today, our inexhaustible hunger for competition takes us to Pikes Peak, one of the motorsport races that has been able to satiate the collective imagination for several decades. We can’t wait to be there, with our partners from Signatech and Raphaël Astier, ‘racers’ whose willpower is matched only by their insatiable hunger for challenges. To race on a legendary road, we needed a car up to the task. And here is the Alpine A110 Pikes Peak, the maximum expression of the art of Alpine. Gritty, extreme and stylish, this car once again embodies our roots, our present and our future, all in a country that is of strategic importance for our tomorrow. We remain humble, but we are determined to give the best of ourselves across the Atlantic to write an unforgettable new page in Alpine’s history with this magnificent adventure that takes us up to the clouds. Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine

