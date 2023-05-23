Home » Alpine A110 Pikes Peak: the French sports car ready to conquer the American time trial
A new challenge for Alpine. The French sports brand has always been looking for performance and performance: from Jean Rédélé’s first commitments to today’s challenges, the brand’s DNA is always strong and present. This search for performance leads the brand to aim ever higher, precisely at the top.

Alpine at Pikes Peak: one of the oldest time trials in the world

A race of legendary fame, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is one of the oldest auto races still held in the United States. This monument of sport, which has been run in the Rockies since 1916, has undergone many evolutions in the space of a century, while remaining one of the greatest sporting challenges there is.

Affectionately nicknamed “the race to the clouds”, this uphill time trial offers a 19.93 km route punctuated by 156 bends, starting at 2,865 meters above sea level and finishing around 1,440 meters higher up. Here everything is put to the test… mechanics, body and nerves. The difference in air pressure has an impact above all on the power of the engines throughout the journey, while the pilots often have to deal with particularly dusty roads, variable climatic conditions, different exposures to the sun, blind corners and the inevitable threat of ravines.

Alpine challenges the American mountains

Over the years, the Pikes Peak time trial has become an unmissable motorsport appointment, it is a different, particular and specific race on a very atypical terrain, but this only makes the challenge even more motivating for the numerous teams that participate. And the goal for Alpine is to write its name in the register of this race.

Alpine A110 Pikes Peak was specially designed for the event: it is a versatile and performing car.

