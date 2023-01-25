At the rear, the eye-catching carbon and fiberglass diffuser stands out as well as the double-walled 3D printed tailpipe to isolate the exhaust gases and protect the adjacent components.

Racing interiors but with too cheap details

Inside the passenger compartment, passengers are welcomed into Sabelt monocoque seats entirely designed in carbon fiber which reduce the weight of the car by as much as 5 kg compared to those fitted to the A110S. Both seats are equipped with six-point safety belts, which are very racing and approved for the road but not very functional for normal use. In fact, these are not equipped with the classic draw system that allows you to turn around in roundabouts or when entering a give-of-way.

Although it is a rather expensive sports car (the price list starts at 107 thousand euros), unfortunately there are some rather cheap details: such as the plastic parts around the air vents or, again, in the central tunnel. Furthermore, the (cluttered) lever for the radio controls behind the steering wheel, this one in Renault style, is out of tune. And, still in the style of the French house, they are the display in the center of the dashboard which appears to be small and with a large frame and the key: slim and without personality compared to the car.

Thermal engine of 300 hp. Perhaps the last non-electric Alpine

While awaiting the arrival of the first electric Alpine, we continue to enjoy the internal combustion engine “classic” that is always able to give great emotions. The powertrain is still the same: the 300 bhp 1.8-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol. This has a maximum torque of 340 Nm available from 2,400 rpm, while the maximum power of 300 hp is reached at 6,300 rpm. Indeed, driving we noticed that from around 3,000 rpm and up the car has exceptional response. The gearbox is a seven-speed dual clutch.

The Launch Control automatic start function allows you to go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds, for a top speed of 285 km/h. Performance that clearly places it in pole position within the A110 range.