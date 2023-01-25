Home Business Alpine A110R: the road test of the “radical” sports car with a French passport
Business

Alpine A110R: the road test of the “radical” sports car with a French passport

by admin
Alpine A110R: the road test of the “radical” sports car with a French passport

At the rear, the eye-catching carbon and fiberglass diffuser stands out as well as the double-walled 3D printed tailpipe to isolate the exhaust gases and protect the adjacent components.

Racing interiors but with too cheap details

Inside the passenger compartment, passengers are welcomed into Sabelt monocoque seats entirely designed in carbon fiber which reduce the weight of the car by as much as 5 kg compared to those fitted to the A110S. Both seats are equipped with six-point safety belts, which are very racing and approved for the road but not very functional for normal use. In fact, these are not equipped with the classic draw system that allows you to turn around in roundabouts or when entering a give-of-way.

Although it is a rather expensive sports car (the price list starts at 107 thousand euros), unfortunately there are some rather cheap details: such as the plastic parts around the air vents or, again, in the central tunnel. Furthermore, the (cluttered) lever for the radio controls behind the steering wheel, this one in Renault style, is out of tune. And, still in the style of the French house, they are the display in the center of the dashboard which appears to be small and with a large frame and the key: slim and without personality compared to the car.

Thermal engine of 300 hp. Perhaps the last non-electric Alpine

While awaiting the arrival of the first electric Alpine, we continue to enjoy the internal combustion engine “classic” that is always able to give great emotions. The powertrain is still the same: the 300 bhp 1.8-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol. This has a maximum torque of 340 Nm available from 2,400 rpm, while the maximum power of 300 hp is reached at 6,300 rpm. Indeed, driving we noticed that from around 3,000 rpm and up the car has exceptional response. The gearbox is a seven-speed dual clutch.

See also  Istat, employment slightly down in the third quarter. Mini growth for salaries

The Launch Control automatic start function allows you to go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds, for a top speed of 285 km/h. Performance that clearly places it in pole position within the A110 range.

You may also like

Boeing’s Q4 EPS and revenue miss expectations Provider...

Boeing closes 2022 with a loss despite rising...

Prospects for IPOs in US Stocks | Revenue...

Margermarket Ranking: Barabino leader in Italy, sixth in...

Petrol station strike today, from open petrol stations...

Wall Street: US futures accelerate downwards, Nasdaq -1.3%....

NYMEX crude oil looks at $79.03 Provider FX678

Tim: Cassation rejects Consob appeal, Vivendi has no...

From Bergamo to Delaware, Unigasket acquires Mto

Belgium will have 500 Iveco electric buses

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy