Alpine Elf Endurance Team ready for the challenge of the 24 hours of Le Mans

Born in 1923, the 24 Hours of Le Mans is celebrating its centenary this year.

Forty years later, Alpine debuted in this legendary race with three M63 prototypes. After another sixty years, the French manufacturer will once again be the protagonist of an edition that promises to be unforgettable for the history of motorsport.

While preparing his return to the top category, starting next year, with the future Hypercar designed in collaboration with Oreca, Alpine Elf Endurance Team returns to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMP2 category, where it won in 2016, 2018 and 2019. Even before taking to the track On Sunday for Test Day, all crews will be required to participate in the weigh-in which decrees the start of the longest, most difficult and most beautiful race of the year.

Although the start of the season proved to be difficult for the “Blues”, now they will be able to draw inspiration from their rich history in this precious appointment of the calendar to aim for new heights. Since the previous race at Spa-Francorchamps, the team has carried out some testing at Monza to prepare for the high speeds that await them at Le Mans. Philippe Sinault’s men and women also carried out a complete overhaul of the two Alpine A470s and carried out a meticulous work of preparing the spare parts to meet the challenge of this race which is so demanding for both men and cars.

