Alpine, the A290_β showcar officially opens the electric era of the French sports brand

Alpine gets to the heart of the Renaulution plan defined by Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault group, announcing the reveal of a showcar that anticipates its first electric model, which will arrive next year. For now, the sports brand of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance only anticipates the name A290_β and an obscure image from which, however, the silhouette of the car can be seen, almost mirroring that of the announced Renault 5 E-Tech Electric, which will also debut in 2024, very easily before Alpine’s signature interpretation.

The A290_β (pronounced beta) respects Alpine’s naming strategy which includes the letter A followed by three numbers. The first number corresponds to the size of the vehicle, while the 90 identifies the multipurpose brand models of the β Brand and refers to the beta tests used in the world of software, in short, the version that precedes that final version. The A290_β anticipates Alpine’s first three electric models, the other two already announced are a crossover, currently defined only as a GT, and the heir to the current sports 110 and will arrive by 2026.

Alpine accompanies the reveal of the showcar with a contest, albeit intended for those who will attend the Formula 1 race in Baku in Azerbaijan where the A523 single-seater is engaged and the 6 Hours of Spa Francorchamps endurance test in which the A470 competes. In fact, by reading the QR on the competing cars, he will be able to take part in the draw which will give him the opportunity to attend the official presentation of the A290_β, which will be held in Bristol on 9 May.