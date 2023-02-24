That of Benefit Company is a legal form of enterprise legally established in Italy since 2016 and recognized to companies that integrate in their corporate purpose, in addition to profit objectives, the aim of having a positive impact on society and the biosphere. The Alpitour group, number one in Italy in tourism, has created an internal Benefit Company by elevating its startup Utravel (https://utravel.it/), a travel company dedicated to the under 30s to offer, explains a source of Alpitour, “an alternative travel proposal, capable of making those who travel grow in synergy with local communities”. The idea is to help young people “immerse themselves in authentic experiences where they can establish deep relationships, in full respect of their surroundings”.

Born 4 years ago from the intuition of two young employees of Alpitour, Gianluca di Donato and Carlotta Gaddo, today Utravel is a reference brand for travelers under 30, which aims to propose a new travel format, “transforming the holiday – the Group explains – in an adventure made up of personal encounters and growth, in which young people live in synergy with the people, cultures and territories that welcome them”. The commitment, which (as mentioned) is not marketing but according to the company statute, it is to “generate a positive impact on people in synergy with the people and territories visited”, through “travel opportunities at affordable prices, self and other discovery through the meeting of new cultures and places; respect for the environment and the host communities; sharing the experience with new friends; and freedom to choose how to experience the adventure, without necessarily feeling tied to a group”.