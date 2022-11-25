Alpitour World, number one of the Italian tour operators, concludes its 75th year with a series of structural innovations and also changing the logo: until now its symbol was a stylized seagull, which now stretches its wings to form the sign of the ‘infinite. The chairman and CEO Gabriele Burgio underlines that 2022 was the first almost normal year for the group, after two years made terrible by the pandemic: «We are achieving a growing balance sheet that exceeds the budget forecasts, despite a 2021- 22 still weak, because it is impaired by the closures of non-EU destinations due to Covid. We have made many risky bets in the recent past, all of which are backed by our shareholders. Finally, the investments have yielded important financial results: an annual turnover of 1.6 billion euros in 2022 and an Ebitda (gross operating margin) of more than 30 million euros. A threshold very close to that of 2019 pre-pandemic and they set the goal of reaching 2 billion by 2023″.

In particular, over 50 million investments have been made in the last few years in the information technology area, whose workforce will exceed 130 people in 2023, integrating the traditional and online sales channels, both to better contact customers and to reduce operating costs. Then much importance was given to the environmental issue, for imperative reasons of image (since by now the average customer is sensitive to the issue) and for practical reasons; to give some concrete examples, the energy efficiency of villages and hotels has been increased, emissions have been reduced and a new protocol has been adopted to classify resorts based on sustainability parameters verified by an external auditor.

Mocking Heraclitus, marketing director Tommaso Bertini says that «change is the only constant of nature. While remaining faithful to the brand values, it is essential to continually reinvent ourselves to look to the future and satisfy customers with ever-changing needs and requirements». Attention to personnel is important in all economic sectors, but in some more than others, and to the highest degree in tourism, where a large proportion of workers are constantly in direct contact with customers, but even those who are not must always empathize with them and try to guess their needs. Therefore, explains the head of personnel and organization Christian Catiello, «Alpitour World aims to enhance and protect its human capital with training and specialization activities, job rotation programs, smart working and smart working».