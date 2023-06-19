already available 280 million of the Pnrr

In Pnrr funds to enhance Italian cities

Sinloc and the Gruppo Finint have won a tender EIB (European Investment Bank) for the management of two funds intended for the development of tourism businesses and urban regeneration. It’s about the Sustainable Tourism Fund which has an endowment of up to 175 million and del Fund for integrated urban plans (endowment up to 103 million).

Sustainable tourism

The Fund for Sustainable Tourism has the objective of promoting and fostering a “tourism offer based on environmental sustainability, on innovation and the digitization of services”. Therefore the resources will help to support investments for the construction, renovation and modernization of tourist structures and infrastructures and interventions related to the green and digital transition of the tourism sector, but also to promote sustainable mobility connected to tourism. The resources will be granted by the financial intermediaries in the form of loans, equity and quasi-equity products, based on due diligence and project evaluation.

Green city

The Fund for integrated urban plans, on the other hand, aims to strengthen the plans of 14 metropolitan citiessupporting projects aimed at enhancing the sustainable urban regeneration and economic revitalization. The goal is to finance projects that promote sustainable urban regeneration, social inclusion, energy efficiency and digital innovation.

Tours throughout the Peninsula

To explain this opportunity, the two companies are engaged in a meeting that sees the two managing directors personally involved Fabio Innocenzi (Finint Bank) e Antonio Rigon (Sinloc). The tour started on Friday 12th in Palermo and then touched, in chronological order, Trento, Naples, Venice, Turin, Rome.

Wednesday 21 stop in Florence, 29 La Spezia, July 6 Lecce. Other stages will follow in September. Sinloc – Local initiatives system – has as its mission the ssupport for local development. It deals with consultancy and investment in Italy and in Europe and promotes development above all through the creation of infrastructures, with feasibility studies, technical assistance and investments in public-private partnership projects. There are eleven in the capital Foundations of banking origin. Banca Finint is one investment bank active in the Italian market of corporate investment banking, structured finance, asset management and private banking.