Home » Already “better than many doctors”: the dark side of ChatGPT and Co.
Business

Already “better than many doctors”: the dark side of ChatGPT and Co.

by admin
Already “better than many doctors”: the dark side of ChatGPT and Co.

Dhe artificial intelligence is conquering new areas of life at breakneck speed. Some applications such as ChatGPT are already intelligent enough to support work, make diagnoses, fill out tax returns and answer legal questions. New studies confirm these observations. But with the progress come great risks: not only for the job or for health. Geoffrey Hinton, whom his followers call the “godfather of AI”, quit his job at search engine giant Google this week. The reason, he says himself: to be able to speak freely about the risks of artificial intelligence. Like him, other experts see an urgent need for action.

See also  Thirty seconds to download a 4K movie and the other 5G prodigies announced by Qualcomm

You may also like

Exor, changing of the guard: Banga slams the...

[Global View]U.S. Banking Crisis Exacerbates Market Panic

Graviano as a fugitive in Milan 3 under...

AI in the children’s room: Now the AI...

Paper for purchases for poor families, the government...

CCP’s financial regulator adjusts Ant Group’s license approval...

Politics – countries want a monthly flat rate...

Single check, important news with the Labor Decree....

Chat GPT founder demands: AI should be regulated...

Otb Group, Luca Lo Curzio appointed CEO of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy