Home » Alrosa in the EU’s sights, the Russian diamond giant sanctioned
Business

Alrosa in the EU’s sights, the Russian diamond giant sanctioned

by admin
Alrosa in the EU’s sights, the Russian diamond giant sanctioned

EU sanctions against Alrosa for involvement in the Ukrainian crisis

The EU Council has added individuals and entities subject to restrictive measures to its blacklist the company PJSC Alrosa and its CEO Pavel Alekseevich Marinychev. As reported by Ansa, Alrosa is the largest diamond mining company in the world, owned by the Russian state, and represents over 90% of all Russian diamond production.

“The company constitutes an important part of an economic sector which is providing substantial revenue to the government of the Russian Federation“, the council notes in a statement. “These designations complement the ban on imports of Russian diamonds included in the 12th package of economic and individual sanctions adopted on December 18, 2023 as part of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine“, continues the Council.

READ ALSO: Ukrainian war, missiles launched on Kiev. Aviation: “Stay in the shelters”

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Carlo De Benedetti and tomorrow: six million for digital transformation

You may also like

Resolution 28 of 12/28/2023 – Extension of apartment...

Goldman Sachs: Asset Management Outlook 2024 | Internet...

Rebalancing the portfolio at the start of the...

El Salvador to Launch First Artificial Intelligence Laboratory...

From Intel to StM, the chip industry is...

Five part-time jobs that only require a few...

Ghana: youth and sports development strategy underway

Flying high and facing the future – Shenzhen...

Asset manager reveals: I invest my money in...

The Mysterious Financial World of a 23-Year-Old Bitcoin...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy