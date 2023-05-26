Home » Also a question of suitable application
Also a question of suitable application

by admin
Retail is struggling more than ever. It was common knowledge years ago that the increasing popularity of online shopping was endangering stationary retail. With Covid-19 and the associated measures and lockdowns, this dynamic has gained a lot of momentum. Now there is inflation and, in many places, a reduced willingness to buy. Sure, it’s hard to compete against giants like Amazon or Ebay. However, the awareness of this situation among customers and those who could still become customers has also increased. However, what they often lack is the knowledge of the existing stationary offers. The best products, prices and the best service are of little use if the end consumer does not know them. The answer to that is simple: You need the right application. But instead of relying directly on regular lower expenses, it is worth considering one-off purchases with appeal, for example Neon sign for companies.

Anyone who thinks of advertising in stationary retail usually has the classics in mind first: flyers, newspaper ads, maybe even posters. These options have one thing in common. Once the money is spent and out there, most of it will end up in the trash without much notice. A one-off visual contact, as any advertising expert will confirm, does not have a great effect and certainly not a long-term one. This may be worthwhile for a one-off campaign or an event, but when it comes to everyday business, it is of little use.

Illuminated advertising for companies, on the other hand, has many advantages. Indoors, it is not only decorative and subconsciously ensures greater customer loyalty to your company, it also has an effect on the outside. What shines catches the eye and stays in the mind. Especially on dark autumn or winter days, your logo in the form of a neon sign stands out particularly well from everyday surroundings. An individual design creates visibility and recognition value. The number of impulse purchases is increasing, but even those customers who do not yet have a need for your company’s products keep an image of your retail store in their minds. If the need for your product arises at a later point in time, people will not even search for it online. Your customer already knows where to get what he wants. A long-term solution for customers and retailers.

You might also be interested in:

  • Retail sales curve flattens out

    The sales curve in German retail is flattening out. In May, sales rose by a real 2.2 percent year-on-year, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Thursday based on preliminary results. In nominal terms, i.e. not adjusted for inflation, revenues increased by 4.0 percent. However, May 2011 with 26 sales days had three more sales days…

  • At the pulse of the economy: Mittelstand Nachrichten Ticker
    Retail turnover is lower in May

    The German retail trade turned over less in May than in the same month last year. The Federal Statistical Office announced on Wednesday in Wiesbaden, citing preliminary results from seven federal states, that revenue had fallen by 3.2 percent nominally and by 2.9 percent in real terms.

  • At the pulse of the economy: Mittelstand Nachrichten Ticker
    Retail picks up again in April

    Wiesbaden. After the significant decline in sales in March, the German retail trade picked up again in April. Revenue increased in real terms, i.e. price-adjusted, by 3.6 percent compared to the previous year, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Tuesday based on preliminary results. Nominally, i.e. at constant prices, the industry recorded an increase in sales of…

