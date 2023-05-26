Also a question of suitable application

Retail is struggling more than ever. It was common knowledge years ago that the increasing popularity of online shopping was endangering stationary retail. With Covid-19 and the associated measures and lockdowns, this dynamic has gained a lot of momentum. Now there is inflation and, in many places, a reduced willingness to buy. Sure, it’s hard to compete against giants like Amazon or Ebay. However, the awareness of this situation among customers and those who could still become customers has also increased. However, what they often lack is the knowledge of the existing stationary offers. The best products, prices and the best service are of little use if the end consumer does not know them. The answer to that is simple: You need the right application. But instead of relying directly on regular lower expenses, it is worth considering one-off purchases with appeal, for example Neon sign for companies.

Anyone who thinks of advertising in stationary retail usually has the classics in mind first: flyers, newspaper ads, maybe even posters. These options have one thing in common. Once the money is spent and out there, most of it will end up in the trash without much notice. A one-off visual contact, as any advertising expert will confirm, does not have a great effect and certainly not a long-term one. This may be worthwhile for a one-off campaign or an event, but when it comes to everyday business, it is of little use.

Illuminated advertising for companies, on the other hand, has many advantages. Indoors, it is not only decorative and subconsciously ensures greater customer loyalty to your company, it also has an effect on the outside. What shines catches the eye and stays in the mind. Especially on dark autumn or winter days, your logo in the form of a neon sign stands out particularly well from everyday surroundings. An individual design creates visibility and recognition value. The number of impulse purchases is increasing, but even those customers who do not yet have a need for your company’s products keep an image of your retail store in their minds. If the need for your product arises at a later point in time, people will not even search for it online. Your customer already knows where to get what he wants. A long-term solution for customers and retailers.

See also Afternoon of Rai 1, Roberta Capua is in pole position. The Sect slips away Published by: ARKM central editorial office