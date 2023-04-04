Vice Chancellor Habeck is accompanied by a business delegation on his trip to Ukraine. And it doesn’t seem to come empty-handed. The German state is to be held liable for the announced investments of millions by the companies.

According to the Federal Minister of Economics, Robert Habeck, the German pharmaceutical and chemical group Bayer will invest 60 million euros in the Ukraine. In addition, the building materials company Fixit will expand its capacities in the production of building materials “in the Ukraine, almost double them,” said the Green politician in the ZDF “heute journal”. Against the background of post-war reconstruction, this was “also urgently needed” to repair roads, buildings and bridges, Habeck added.

The companies received an investment guarantee for this: “Should the factory building be destroyed, for example by rocket attacks, the German state guarantees or is liable,” said Habeck. “We don’t usually do that, but in this case we do.”

In order to raise the large sums that the reconstruction will cost, a triad must be created: Ukraine must create good investment conditions, there must be guarantees from the public sector and private capital must want to go to Ukraine, Habeck explained in the “heute journal”.

Goal: Decentralized energy supply

Although more than 90 percent of the energy in Ukraine currently comes from coal, gas and nuclear plants, an energy transition is also an issue: “Today I spoke to the CEO, i.e. the head of the Ukrainian state energy company, and he said: ‘The We’ve largely lost coal (…) nuclear power is partly unsafe because it’s being shelled (…)’ So we have to think of something else, and that means building decentralized systems, which the Ukrainians translate here as biomass .” However, the key idea is similar to that in Germany, “that the decentralized distribution of energy systems can also ensure security of supply because they are more difficult to attack. Both decarbonization and decentralization come together here and there,” explained the minister.

Habeck surprisingly traveled by train to the Ukrainian capital Kiev on Monday, accompanied by a small business delegation. The visit was about economic issues, but also about “personal impressions – and they were immense,” Habeck told the TV station Welt. A visit to war victims in a hospital moved him, he added.

At a meeting attended by Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy, Habeck expressed his regret that Germany had not supplied Ukraine with weapons earlier. As early as 2021, Zelenskyi had warned the cabinet of the danger of war, but at the time Germany was not able or willing to provide the requested arms assistance. “We changed our position, but it took too long,” said the Green politician. Habeck emphasizes that he does not speak for all German politicians. “But I am deeply ashamed that it was too late.”