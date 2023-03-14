The Equiter Infrastructure II Fund invests in renewables with Be Renewables Holding

After the acquisition for 35 million euros of the majority of Energon Esco, a company active in the sector ofenergy efficiencythe Equiter Infrastructure II Fund strengthens its support for green economy with a commitment of a further 35 million euros for the construction of a platform for aggregating the plants of production of energy from renewable sources in Italy.

The investee company Be Renewables Holding

The Equiter Infrastructure II by Ersel Fund finalized the investment, through the wholly owned company BE Renewables Holding Srl, set up to integrate and consolidate photovoltaic and wind plants located in Italy, of a portfolio of photovoltaic and wind plants, one of which already operational, which in the first investment phase will reach a total of approximately 46 MW.

The acquisition of the plants represents the first phase of a broader framework agreement signed with the companies Bluenergy (company controlled by the Longo family) and Carlino Consulting (as selling parties), aimed at developing a pipeline of photovoltaic and wind projects for a total of approximately 200 MW, which will be progressively acquired by BE Renewables Holding upon reaching the ready-to-build status, with the aim of using a capital endowment of 35 million euro.

Objective: to become the leader in Italy of renewable energies

Established in 2023 following a significant project development process, BE Renewables Holding Srl aims to become one of the main operators on the Italian renewable energy marketbenefiting from the framework agreement with Bluenergy and Carlino Consulting, which will participate in the technical and administrative management of the portfolio and will maintain a stake in the capital of the projects developed.

The transaction follows the completion of the acquisition by the Fund in February 2023, for approximately 35 million euros, of Energon Esco SpA, a company based in Modena active in the energy efficiency sector and with consolidated experience in construction, installation and management of highly efficient power and thermal plants with high technological content.

Energon Esco SpA was founded in 2002 by some managers in the sector and has successfully extended its operations to cover a relevant position in the Italian market of energy management through energy efficiency.

