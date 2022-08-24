Home Business Alstom: 14 Coradia iLint trains begin passenger service on the first 100% hydrogen route
Alstom: 14 Coradia iLint trains begin passenger service on the first 100% hydrogen route

Alstom, an internationally active company in the field of intelligent and sustainable mobility, has announced that the world‘s first hydrogen train, the Coradia iLint, has today reached another historic milestone in Bremervörde, Lower Saxony, Germany. From now on, it will be used for passenger transport on the world‘s first 100% hydrogen route. This low-noise regional train emits only steam and condensed water. The 14 vehicles with fuel cell propulsion belong to the Landesnahverkehrsgesellschaft Niedersachsen (LNVG), which has been looking for alternatives to diesel trains since 2012, thus providing the decisive impetus for the development of trains in Germany.

Other project partners for this international debut, the note from Alstom reads, are the railway and transport company Eisenbahnen und Verkehrsbetriebe Elbe-Weser GmbH (evb) and Linde, a gas and

di engineering.

