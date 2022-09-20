Home Business Alstom-Gruppo Fs agreement for the supply of an additional 20 freight locomotives
The collaboration between the Fs Group and the railway manufacturer Alstom. In Berlin, where the Innotrans fair is underway (one of the most important trade fairs in the world dedicated to the rail transport industry), the Polo Mercitalia of the FS Group and Alstom sign an agreement for the supply of further 20 electric locomotives Traxx produced in the plant of I’m going to Liguria (Savona). The delivery of these 20 locomotives is expected to start in early 2024 and will be completed in the same year. The companies did not want to communicate the value of the order. Polo Mercitalia is the business unit of the FS Group that deals with freight transport and logistics.

These are 20 additional units under the contract signed in December 2017 by Mercitalia Rail. Alstom has already delivered 40 Traxx locomotives, all of which have been in commercial operation for over three years. The locomotives of the fleet will be included in the complete maintenance program by the Alstom Italia Service.

These machines have a particular feature. Gianpiero Strisciuglio, Chief Executive Officer of Mercitalia Logistics explains: «To make rail transport increasingly sustainable and efficient, it is essential to renew our fleet of locomotives and freight wagons. Over the course of 10 years we have foreseen the purchase of 3,500 wagons and more than 300 new generation electric and hybrid locomotives with lower environmental impact, including 20. These are very innovative locomotives because they can be equipped to perform the last railway mile, penetrating directly, with a quick change of power supply, in non-electrified areas such as inland terminals (inland, ndr) and seaports, by directly connecting rail transport with other modalities “. So these are locomotives specifically designed to promote intermodality, in particular combined transport ship + train.

Breath of oxygen for Vado

All Traxx locomotives, designed for the Italian market, will be produced in the Alstom headquarters in Vado Ligure (formerly Bombardier). A facility with over a hundred years of experience in the design and construction of locomotives, including the latest generation Traxx electric locomotives, and is a manufacturing and maintenance center for rolling stock and subsystems. A historic site where over 400 employees currently work and which, following the acquisition of Bombardier by the Alstom group, is committed to consolidating its role in the global strategies of the French multinational.

