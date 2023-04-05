3
Italian private debt looks back on a year with record numbers (with inflows exceeding one billion euros for the first time and investments up by almost one billion) and looks towards the future in the awareness that, especially in a deteriorating macroeconomic environment, alternative finance for growth will assume an even greater role. “In the last 10 years – said yesterday Frresident of Aifi, Innocenzo Cipolletta, presenting market data, elaborated…
