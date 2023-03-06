After the hype came the crash. But especially in emerging markets, crypto financial systems could soon become more important again.

Eric Voorhees is among the first major crypto entrepreneurs. The participant at the crypto finance conference in St. Moritz pays with Bitcoin or Ether, has transformed his company into an organization without a fixed boss and – he distrusts the traditional banking system.

Crypto as an alternative monetary system

Voorhees confirms that the basic idea of ​​crypto – for example Bitcoin – has always been to build an alternative monetary system that trusts machines and not people.

Cryptocurrencies have received a lot of attention over the past few weeks and months, albeit mostly negative. Currencies like Bitcoin or Ether lost a lot of value, crypto-financial companies like FTX imploded, cases of fraud became public. But actually the idea of ​​​​the crypto industry was not to make or lose a fortune with daring speculation. Rather, an alternative financial system should be set up to secure access to financial services for people in parts of the world without a functioning banking system. At the Crypto finance conference in St. Moritz in February Opportunities and the future for the crypto industry were discussed.

“A basic stock of money should be created that no one can change,” says the entrepreneur. It should be an open, fair system that all people worldwide can access equally.

Important for emerging markets

Such a financial system is particularly important in emerging markets, says Mark Foster. He is a political lobbyist in Brussels for new financial systems.

On the one hand, it helps people who work in rich countries and want to send money to their families in the south. This is how they could do this without spending a large part of the sum on transaction fees.

The possibility of having your own money digitally on your smartphone makes people much more independent.

But it is also a means of payment in countries where people have no trust in the state or in the banking system. “The opportunity to have their own money digitally on their smartphone makes these people much more independent,” he emphasizes.

Crypto abused for speculation

Eswar Prasad also explains that the basic idea of ​​crypto was actually to secure people in emerging countries access to the global financial system. The economics professor at Cornell University in the USA has written a book about new financial systems. However, this idea was not implemented, Prasad complains.

Instead, the blockchain technology on which crypto is based was primarily used to create new, highly speculative financial products, which exposed many investors to high risks.

There is still potential

Erik van der Kleij doesn’t want to paint everything so black. On the contrary, the crypto investor sees great potential in the emerging markets. “These are very large markets that have not been tapped into by the previous banking system.”

Crypto is an important service for people there and is also lucrative for investors. So he is close to the ideals of the pioneers of the crypto scene.

However, in order for it to succeed this time, the crypto-financial industry must think more sustainably. Only if investors can also earn money in the long term with such an alternative financial system will the industry be able to make the leap away from being a pure speculation platform for quick money.