Air-to-air heat pumps hang on the wall and look like air conditioners. iStock / Getty Images Plus

According to the “FAZ”, the real estate group LEG is testing air-to-air heat pumps as part of a pilot project. According to LEG COO Volker Wiegel, tenants save money with air-to-air heat pumps compared to gas heating. Installation should also be easier than with the well-known air-water heat pumps. It is also possible in the inhabited state, informs LEG.

The real estate group LEG is testing so-called air-to-air heat pumps in the cities of Leverkusen, Radevormwald and Duisburg as part of a pilot project. As the „F.A.Z.“ reported, the aim is to find out whether the heat pumps are suitable for heating and how they are received by the tenants.

The devices hang on the wall and look like air conditioners. They are connected to a system in front of the building. The air-to-air heat pumps are intended to make the energy supply cheaper by generating as much heat as possible with as little electricity as possible.

LEG and Mitsubishi Electric want to replace gas heaters in 9,000 residential units every year

According to a LEG press release, another advantage of the technology is that it can be installed quickly and is also possible in inhabited properties. In contrast to central air-water heat pumps, which are usually located in the basement, the supply infrastructure for the air-air variant does not have to be centralized.

According to the announcement, LEG’s goal is to replace decentralized gas heating devices in up to 9,000 residential units annually with air-to-air heat pumps from 2027. The real estate group is working with Mitsubishi Electric on this.

Accordingly, the air-to-air heat pumps should contribute to decarbonization. If green electricity were used, CO₂ emissions could be reduced by 100 percent with the heat pumps, said Volker Wiegel, Chief Operating Officer at LEG.

In Germany, air-to-air heat pumps have so far hardly been in demand

In addition, it should be cheaper to heat with air-to-air heat pumps than with gas heating. “So far, gas has been significantly cheaper than electricity,” Wiegel told the FAZ. With the current gas prices, tenants would save costs, even if the electricity consumption was higher.

According to the report, the use of the devices has long been widespread in Scandinavia and Japan. In Germany, however, the devices have so far hardly been in demand. So far, Mitsubishi Electric has only installed air-to-air heat pumps in commercial properties.

aha