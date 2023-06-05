Alternative to the heat pump: climate-friendly heating with district heating?

So it does exist after all, the simple, conflict-free alternative to the controversial heat pump. At least that’s what it sounds like when John Miller speaks: “District heating is the key to the issue of climate-neutral cities in Germany,” Miller recently put on record. The tendency of this statement is not surprising, as Miller heads the district heating association AGFW. But Miller not only represents clear interests, his promises would actually be enough to relieve the whole country of some of its most pressing concerns. Up to 20 million of the 43 million homes in the country could be heated with district heating, currently there are six. This applies above all to large cities and therefore exactly where the controversial heating source of the future, the heat pump, so often gets into trouble.