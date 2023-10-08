Home » Although ARD broadcasters are canceling them: ZDF is sticking to controversial retirement benefits
Although ARD broadcasters are canceling them: ZDF is sticking to controversial retirement benefits

ZDF director Norbert Himmler and his directors are entitled to a pension after the end of their contract. picture alliance / SvenSimon | Malte Ossowski/SVEN SIMON

Norbert Himmler seemed alarmed as the affair surrounding ex-RBB boss Patricia Schlesinger was approaching its climax. The Second German Television (ZDF) is being mentioned “in the same breath as the ARD,” complained the ZDF director in an email to his own staff in August 2022, according to a “Spiegel” report.

So far, ZDF has actually managed to remain largely spared from the conflagration in public broadcasting. The impression is that ZDF has nothing to do with what happened on ARD. Like some ARD broadcasters, the broadcaster appears to provide its top employees with lavish support, as ZDF also pays the controversial retirement benefits.

In the RBB case, two judges at the Berlin Labor Court recently independently declared the employment contracts of former RBB directors to be “immoral” and therefore void. The reason is the agreed retirement benefits that should be paid to the managers from the day they leave.

