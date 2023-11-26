Altman went from being fired by the company he founded to returning as CEO. OpenAI, which is temporarily calm, still has many puzzles to solve – Hangzhou News Center – Hangzhou Net

On November 22, Sam Altman, founder and former CEO of OpenAI, returned to his position as CEO after being suddenly fired from the company just five days prior. Altman’s reinstatement follows four days of personnel turmoil at the artificial intelligence company, and comes after an agreement was reached for him to return to his role.

The reinstatement of Altman marks the end of the personnel turmoil at OpenAI, but concerns about the impact of the matter still remain. The company also agreed to change some board members, with former chief co-CEO of Salesforce Brett Taylor, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, and Adam D’Angelo, CEO of Quora, joining the board.

The sudden firing of Altman from the board of directors and his resignation as CEO just five days ago had sparked heated discussions in the industry. OpenAI stated that the removal of Altman was in line with the company’s mission and that the board concluded he had been “consistently dishonest” in his communications with the board, hindering the board’s ability to carry out his responsibilities.

Following his dismissal, Altman was reported to be considering joining Microsoft, and indeed, on November 19, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirmed that Altman, along with Greg Brockman, another founder of OpenAI, and their colleagues, will join Microsoft to lead a new advanced artificial intelligence research team.

The sudden dismissal of Altman and resignation of Brockman led to a joint letter from more than 95% of OpenAI employees, calling on the board of directors to resign and allow Altman to return. Employees expressed dissatisfaction with the personnel adjustment and voiced concerns about the impact it may have on the company’s upcoming equity sale.

Sam Altman, a tech genius from a young age, dropped out of Stanford at the age of 20 to start his first business, later transitioning to an investor. In 2015, Altman co-founded OpenAI with Elon Musk and led the company through rapid growth, and its valuation has now reached $86 billion.

However, OpenAI has experienced personnel shocks before, including Musk’s departure in 2018 and the resignation of some managers in 2020. The future of the company continues to bear puzzles and challenges, particularly regarding the safe development and management of artificial intelligence and potential conflicts of interest with other projects.

Altman’s return as CEO of OpenAI has brought an end to the recent turmoil, but the company’s future direction remains unclear. The impact of these recent events on the company’s operations and strategic partnerships with investors like Microsoft is yet to be seen.

