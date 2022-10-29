Listen to the audio version of the article

Pressing on the government to relaunch the first link in the aluminum supply chain. That is, the Eurallumina refinery, the company controlled by the Russian Rusal, which in Portovesme was involved, until the stop in 2009, of producing alumina (the raw material from which primary aluminum is obtained) from the refining of bauxite. To solicit an intervention by the ministers Adolfo Urso (Mise), Gilberto Pichetto Fratin (Mite) and Marina Elvira Calderone (Labor and Social Policies) are Alessandra Zedda, vice president and regional councilor for Labor, Anita Pili Industria and Gianni Lampis Defense of the Environment .

A $ 300 million plan

The letter sent by the three representatives of the Region is linked to the relaunch plan prepared by the company that would like to restart the alumina production plants in Portovesme, after a program to refurbish the plants and a series of investments for about 300 million euros. . Over the years, Eurallumina has spent around 200 million euros, an average of 20 million a year, to keep the presidium up and ensure integration for workers.

From coal to LNG

The story began in 2009 with the shutdown of the refinery plants which, due to its production capacity of 1.07 million tons of alumina per year, is considered by experts to be one of the largest in Europe. The high costs of fuel oil, necessary for the production of steam, the drastic drop in the price of alumina and the increase in bauxite, led to the shutdown. So, after a short time, the start of the preparatory activities for restarting the plants with national projects and protocols. On the road also that, later set aside, for the construction of a coal-fired cogeneration plant, followed by that of steam pipeline capable of connecting the Eurallumina plants with those of the nearby power plant, and finally gas.

A 1,500-job perspective

The new plan provides for the construction of a new gas-fired Chp, the transformation and conversion to gas of the existing calcination furnaces and the elimination of the sludge disposal area with the implementation of a dry storage project. Also included is an employment plan for the plant which today guarantees employment to 230 employees (130 in service and a hundred in layoffs), and provides for the employment of 363 direct people and an induced made up of 1,500 contractors and subcontractors. employees. The plan also includes the handling of 4 million loads in the Portovesme port area.

The LNG carrier in port

The Golar Artic tanker will guarantee the supply of LNG, which in addition to feeding the bauxite refinery, will also be used for the other companies in the industrial center. The one that Snam took over from Golar Lng and which, after conversion into storage units and with a capacity of 140,000 cubic meters, will be installed in the Portovesme area. In the meantime, however, the work for the dredging of the port will have to be carried out.