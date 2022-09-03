Driven by the development of the digital economy and the explosion of the concept of the metaverse, the related technologies and applications of the metaverse have entered the fast lane of development amid the keen attention of all walks of life.

How is the development of the Metaverse today?

In which areas are you expected to take the lead?

What other technological applications will play an important role?

……

On September 1, the largest comprehensive exhibition in the field of global service trade – 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (hereinafter referred to as “Service Trade Fair”) was unveiled in Beijing. ALVA Systems, as the core software supplier of the Industrial Metaverse, brought industry applications and innovative achievements to the most technologically advanced telecommunications, computer and information service exhibitions of the Service Trade Fair, and was welcomed by the leaders of the conference. As well as the attention and recognition of professional audiences in different fields, it focuses on the development of the industrial metaverse and digital economy, and provides more companies with innovative ideas and practical implementation paths for forward-looking technology.





(On-site experience of the ALVA Systems booth at the 2022 Service Trade Fair)

High degree of digitization and standardization, industrial manufacturing provides “fertile soil” for the Metaverse to land

With the comprehensive promotion and implementation of digital transformation in the field of industrial manufacturing, the data resources in the field of industrial manufacturing have begun to take shape, and many leading companies in the industry have realized the connection of information at different levels such as equipment, production lines, and factories, and built a digital-based system. The twin digital thread.

At the same time, with the characteristics of mature development system and high degree of standardization, the industrial manufacturing scene is more “traceable” than the consumption field, and the uncertain factors faced are relatively limited, which further provides the application and implementation of Metaverse-related technologies. “Test Field”.

This time in the service trade fair, ALVA Systems focused on exhibiting products based on AR model recognition technologyThe application cases of industrial manufacturing have attracted many professional audiences and authoritative media to stop and communicate. Relying on ALVA Systems’ world-leading model recognition technology, enterprises can more intuitively and clearly show core issues through the integration of virtual and real, and widely empower application scenarios such as AR virtual training and AR operation and maintenance guidance.

Moreover, as early as 2021, ALVA will integrate recognition capabilities with audio and video calls, and realize AR-based remote collaboration and guidance applications, covering everything from remote design review, remote production operation and maintenance guidance, remote project acceptance, and remote marketing. The product life cycle of display and remote after-sales service, and related application cases are also the highlights of this service trade fair.

AR applications will “materialize” digital twin devices that are mapped one-to-one with real physical devices, and realize the integration of real devices and virtual devices, truly empowering people with data value. Relying on the leadership of AR technology and its rich experience in the field of industrial manufacturing, ALVA also continues to promote the deep integration of AR technology and the digital mainline of industrial enterprises, and is empowering AR applications in more scenarios.

From “icing on the cake” to “giving charcoal in the snow”,The practical value of the industrial metaverse is becoming increasingly prominent

In specific applications, the industrial manufacturing site environment is complex, and there are higher requirements for safety and stability. Therefore, in many early applications, the value of AR technology is more reflected in more intuitive technical principles, internal structures and core advantages. and other exhibition and display applications.

It is true that visualization is one of the most significant natural advantages of AR technology, but it is not limited to this. With the deepening of digital transformation and the continuous penetration of related applications, the advantages and value of AR technology‘s interaction and instruction guidance are further highlighted. The seamless connection and integration of networking platforms has changed from “icing on the cake” to “giving charcoal in the snow”.

In this service trade fair, focusing on the exhibition and experience of Metaverse, in addition to the exhibition of related innovative technologies and industry applications, the release of results is the top priority. Based on the display and promotion of benchmark cases, ALVA Systems and Sinopec Petroleum The Institute of Exploration and Development held a major release of innovative application results in the release hall.

In this application, ALVA Systems joined hands with Sinopec to integrate the traditional scientific research laboratory with AR technology, and through AR technology, the traditional laboratory was digitized and informatized to empower and enhance, realizing “four” and more “three”. Quick, “four” multiple fingers: real-time aggregation of multi-source information, simultaneous participation of multiple parties; real-time interaction of multiple experimental scenarios; real-time distribution of multiple data results. “Three” fast refers to: rapid migration of experimental data, rapid diagnosis of experimental process, and rapid application of experimental results. At present, this technology has shown very good application prospects in the petrochemical industry. Next, ALVA will continue to rely on AR’s own intellectual property technology to serve petroleum, petrochemical, and pipeline network systems, and contribute to the increase of oil and gas reserves and production. .

Compared with the basic display application, ALVA has joined hands with industry enterprises to realize the application of AR technology in more critical and valuable scenarios such as training guidance, multi-terminal collaboration, and remote review and verification. Moreover, with the penetration of the concept of industrial metaverse, the needs of users are also developing towards the trend of practicality. To comply with this change, ALVA will rely on industry benchmark cases such as Sinopec to continue to make efforts in more fields, through AR innovation Technology applications empower more enterprise users.

For the first time, the Metaverse Experience Hall of nearly 10,000 square meters was set up at this Service Trade Fair to fully display the Metaverse and the new generation of Internet technologies and applications. Whether from the perspective of economic development or industrial upgrading, the importance of the Metaverse in the digital economy era Visible. As the core manufacturer of the Industrial Metaverse Track, ALVA Systems has firmly grasped the two key points of “technological innovation” and “industry know-how”, effectively empowering enterprise users at the application layer, and actively promoting ecological cooperation at the industrial layer. Application cases and industry experience, summarize and summarize the “methodology” that can be quickly transformed and reused, effectively promote the landing of the industrial metaverse, and provide an important engine for the development of the digital economy.

aboutALVA Systems

Since its establishment in 2011, ALVA Systems has been committed to the research and development of basic computing technologies. With software copyright and 15 invention patents, it is the only company in China that can provide complete BLAS-3 (Basic Linear Algebra Set – Level 3), and is also one of the few companies in the world that can provide this service. Co-constructed with Xi’an Jiaotong University: Research Institute of Advanced Technology of Mixed Reality, to develop underlying algorithms and promote the implementation of innovative achievements.

On the basis of the accumulation of heterogeneous computing and spiking neural network algorithm technology, ALVA Systems has developed AR applications, and has carried out in-depth cooperation with Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Intel, Microsoft and other top service providers in the global industrial field. It has accumulated leading companies in the medical industry such as Baxter Medical and BeiGene; leading companies in the consumer field such as Bosch, Unilever, and Budweiser; Changan Automobile, Foton Motor, GAC Group, Jiangling Motors, Dongfeng Nissan and other automobile manufacturers; Huawei, Ericsson, Zhongtian Technology and other leading companies in the field of communications; as well as corporate customers in many sub-fields such as Sinopec, Maanshan Iron and Steel Group, and Sany Heavy Industry.



