On the evening of January 2, Aowei Communications (002231) issued an announcement that the company intends to establish a joint venture company Zhongyi (Anhui) Energy Technology Co., Ltd. with Entropy (Shanghai) Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Heterojunction (HJT) solar cells and components projects.

The transaction may constitute a major asset restructuring

The announcement shows that Aowei Communication intends to invest 210 million yuan in cash, accounting for 51% of the registered capital of the joint venture company; Shanghai Entroyi plans to invest 200 million yuan in patented technology and intellectual property rights, accounting for 49% of the registered capital of the joint venture company. The value of the technology and intellectual property invested by Shanghai Entroyi shall be determined by the company and the counterparty through negotiation with reference to the asset appraisal value confirmed in the appraisal report issued by the appraisal institution hired by the company in compliance with the provisions of the Securities Law.

For this investment, All View Communication also signed the “Investment Framework Agreement” with the Tianjia’an District People’s Government of Huainan City (referred to as “Tianjia’an District Government”) and Shanghai Entroyi on December 30, 2022. According to the company’s preliminary calculations, this transaction may constitute a major asset reorganization as stipulated in the “Administrative Measures for Major Asset Reorganization of Listed Companies”.

According to the “Investment Framework Agreement”, the Tianjia’an District Government will fully support the business development of Aowei Communication and Shanghai Entroyi, create a good investment environment for the two parties, provide high-quality and efficient assistant agency services, and set up a special assistant team to provide “one One-stop service, designate special personnel to assist in company registration, project approval, industry and commerce, taxation, production license, environmental impact assessment, fire protection, planning, urban construction and other procedures, fully support the subsequent development and growth of the project, and actively cooperate to strive for relevant national, provincial and municipal policy rewards and support. At the same time, it is responsible for assisting in the selection of project land and assisting the project company in implementing financial leasing.

According to the data, Aowei Communication is a key high-tech enterprise and military-civilian integration enterprise engaged in military electronic information, audio and video command systems, network communications and other fields and providing professional solutions.

Previously, Ruiliwan, the controlling shareholder of Aowei Communication, was ruled bankrupt and liquidated by the People’s Court of Ruili City, Yunnan Province due to debt disputes. Shan Chuan, the actual controller of the company, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the crime of falsely issuing special value-added tax invoices. At present, all the shares of the company held by Ruiliwan have been pledged and frozen. As the administrator advances the bankruptcy and liquidation procedures of Ruiliwan, the shares of the company held by Ruiliwan may be disposed of in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. It may lead to changes in the company’s controlling shareholder and actual control.

On December 26, 2022, Aowei Communications announced that the 5.92% shares of the company held by Ruiliwan will be publicly auctioned from January 13 to 14, 2023.

The total planned 5GW total investment is 4.5 billion yuan

According to the specific plan of the project, the overall planned production capacity of 5GW heterojunction cells and modules covers a total area of ​​about 400 mu and a total construction area of ​​more than 300,000 square meters.The planning completion time is 3 years, and the construction is divided into three phases, namely 1GW in the first year, 2GW in the second year, and 2GW in the third year. The total investment

Among them, the first phase of the project will invest 834 million yuan according to the scale of 1GW, and build a new factory building of about 50,000 square meters. It includes about 6,340 square meters of staff dormitory, supporting construction of power station according to 5GW (5GW for civil engineering, 1GW for electromechanical), installation of electromechanical system, purification and decoration, sewage station treatment system in the factory area (wastewater treatment capacity of 1GW is about 3000M3/day), power system According to the installed capacity of 12000KVA; process special gas system, process chemical system, pure water system, nitrogen system, from land acquisition, plant construction, production equipment purchase, installation and commissioning, etc., are all configured according to 1GW production capacity, and arrange 500MW components compatible with the whole process Production line; after the completion of the first phase of the project, it can achieve an annual sales income of more than 1.6 billion yuan and a profit and tax of more than 200 million yuan.

The second phase of the project invested about 1.802 billion yuan, and implemented a 2GW high-efficiency heterojunction cell production line and a 2GW full-process compatible component production line. After putting into production, the annual sales revenue will be more than 3 billion yuan, and the profit and tax will be more than 400 million yuan; the third phase of the project will be invested About 1.864 billion yuan, the newly acquired project land is about 200 mu, and the implementation of 2GW high-efficiency heterojunction cell production line and 2.5GW full-process compatible component production line. After the project is fully put into operation, the annual sales income will be more than 8 billion yuan, and the profit and tax will be 900 million yuan. above.

Aowei Communications stated that under the theme of global carbon neutrality, the development of new energy is the general trend. The photovoltaic and energy storage industries have entered a period of rapid growth opportunities. In this context, the company actively deploys new energy photovoltaic industry chain. With the implementation of the project, the company will add new energy photovoltaic business, forming a business pattern with dual main industries of military industry and photovoltaic. On the premise that the original advantageous business remains stable, the company actively deploys the new energy photovoltaic industry, shares the industry dividends of the global new energy industry demand explosion, and realizes the leapfrog development of the company’s performance.

The reporter noticed that in terms of military business, Aowei Communications had also made mergers and acquisitions before. In September 2022, Aowei Communication announced that it intends to acquire 82.50% of the equity of Harbin Ship Navigation in cash, and the estimated transaction price is not less than 193 million yuan. Harbin Ship Navigation is a high-tech enterprise focusing on ship and marine equipment manufacturing, autonomous navigation, information-based navigation, and application of marine environmental information, integrating R&D, design, production, after-sales, and consulting. Aowei Communications said that this move is to further expand the company’s business scope in the military industry.