Alzheimer, from Lilly an encouraging drug against the disease: that’s what it is

Alzheimer, Donanemab is the new experimental drug from Lilly pharmaceuticals

Donanemab is the new experimental drug from Lilly Pharmaceuticals that shows great promise in the battle against Alzheimer’s. A killer who strikes further 50 million people in the world. The latest clinical study confirmed that the product delays cognitive decline by as much as 35% in patients with the disease at the start.

The action of Donanemab, a monoclonal antibody, is to attack the amyloid protein, a precursor of the disease. The scientific world, awaiting the complete study, has shown itself to be cautious, while commenting positively on the news. Experts are keen to reiterate that the newcomer neither cures nor stabilizes the disease, but wards off neurodegenerative decay.

The fact of treating the pathology at the beginning is considered very important for the scientific community. It is useful to know that Alzheimer’s has a silent development that progresses for almost 20 years before showing symptoms. So when the damage is already advanced it is, at the moment impossible, to reverse it. In summary the accumulation of amyloid is the first lesion, with the plaques being outside the neurons. Then over time, neurons degenerate and the TAU protein is created, which is responsible for damage to brain synapses.

Alzheimer, the various new drugs against the disease

Against the amyloid protein Donanemab seems to work by binding to the amyloid plaques and marking them in such a way that the immune system recognizes and eliminates them. In the official information from Lilly we talk about a phase III study with more than 1,700 people between the ages of 60 and 85 with symptomatic Alzheimer’s, in the early stage, the drug caused a slowing of cognitive and functional decline.

The new drug is in good company, even if the results are mixed. After the controversial Aducanumab, Gantenerumab arrived, which disappointed the encouraging expectations, and Lecanemab, with a 27% delay in cognitive deterioration. IIn a subset of the study, Lilly’s drug reduced cognitive decline by 35% at 18 months in more than 1,100 participants with amyloid deposits in the brain and intermediate levels of TAU.

47% of patients who received the drug had no clinical disease progression after 12 months. All experts share the idea that it is necessary to move towards an early diagnosis because the sooner the drug is given, the better it will be even if, unfortunately, there is no mention of improvement in degenerative diseases as they are progressive. But with drugs you can ‘delay the evolution.

