Getting sick with Alzheimer’s at 19, the record of a Chinese boy

L’Alzheimer at 19? The medical case that is shocking the world comes, for a change, from Chinese. The shock diagnosis was communicated to a boy who, since he was 17 years old, has shown clear symptoms of memory loss and mental confusion.

The investigations had not given a clear answer, also because no investigation had been carried out l’Alzheimerdisease that usually occurs in old age.

For this reason, the case has attracted the attention of the prestigious Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease. If the diagnosis were confirmed (the same doctors are treading water) the boy would become the youngest Alzheimer’s patient and, above all, without the slightest idea of ​​the causes of such an early onset.

Rossini (San Raffaele): “Juvenile cases are not a rarity and a novelty, but 19 years is a record”

Commenting on the striking case is the head of the Department of Neuroscience and Neurorehabilitation of the IRCCS San Raffaele, Paolo Maria Rossini. “Actually the cases of Alzheimer’s dementia ‘youthful’ debuts are not a rarity and a novelty, but 19 years is really a record. The first case described in 1906 by the German neurologist from whom the disease later took its name – he says – was a 49-year-old woman. In the following decades and above all in the last 20 years the methods for carrying out an early diagnosis have improved a lot (unfortunately not the therapy)”.

“What makes the difference”, continues the specialist, “is not only the diagnostic tools that are more innovative, but also the very culture of the doctors and of the people in general. Thanks to the improvement of investigation methods and the increased sensitivity and attention of doctors and families – he underlines Rossini – more and more patients are diagnosed before the age of 65, and today they represent between 5 and 10% of all diagnoses”.

Alzheimer’s, a disease that can go undetected for years

“L’Alzheimerlike many other neurodegenerative pathologies, works in the dark even for decades – he says Rossini – and it becomes apparent only after all the ‘neural and cognitive reserve’ represented by neurons-nervous circuits-synapses present from birth, but functionally silent, has been used up. As if a team has many players on the bench ready to replace those who get hurt.”

“As mentioned, this pathology works in the dark even for 25 years, and for this reason we tend to think that it only affects the elderly, but this is absolutely not the case. We have to understand why, in this young person in particular and in all juvenile forms in general, the neuronal/cognitive reserve was so small as to allow the onset of symptoms at a much earlier age”.

