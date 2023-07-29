Alzheimer’s, so the algorithm diagnoses the disease early. The Italian startup Asc27 has been awarded in China

ROMA – The Italian artificial intelligence startup Ask27 conquers a place in the World Top 50 at the WAIC, la World Artificial Intelligence Conference. Success, at the Shanghai edition of the event that rewards the most innovative companies in the world.

Asc27 presented a study, produced in collaboration with the University of Chieti, which explains how algorithms predict the development of a serious disease, Alzheimer’s disease, with a degree of accuracy greater than 90%. The model applies the techniques of machine learning.

Nicola Grandis, managing director of Asc27 explains: “We have nominated a solution for health certainly not because this trend is trendy. We simply wanted to understand where we could place ourselves in the world‘s leading conference for artificial intelligence”.

The homeland of AI

“We have reached the end, a huge result for a non-commercial application, but of pure research, in healthcare and for a specific disease”.

Grandis again: “In the World Artificial Conference our techniques were evaluated in the TOP 50 World, directly to the home of those who push artificial intelligence the most”. Asc27 was already in the TOP 10 of 2021.

