Business

by admin
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 processor will not be officially released until the end of the month,However, on UserBenchmark, the Ryzen 5 7600X has been officially listed as the first in the running score list.

Tests show that the performance of the Ryzen 5 7600X under various loads is 117% of the average, surpassing the 12th-generation Core family. For reference, the i9-12900KS score is 116% of the average load.

It should be noted that this submission is only the engineering film of the Ryzen 5 7600X, not the production version. Of course, the strong doubt of some netizens is that the single-core performance of this engineering chip is actually improved by as much as 56% compared to the 5600X, so that there are still speculations whether AMD is deliberately “hype”.

Of course, it’s a mule or a horse, and you’ll see the difference when you pull it out for a walk.

If there is no accident, the press conference will be held at 8:00 am Beijing time on August 30th, the evaluation will be lifted at 21:00 on September 13th, and it will be listed for sale at 21:00 on September 15th.

Previously, AMD’s performance data announced at the analyst conference was that the IPC increase of Zen 4 was 8~10%, the performance per watt of the 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X was more than 25% higher than that of Zen 3, and the overall performance was more than 35% higher than that of Zen 3. , and the Ryzen 9 7950X can achieve full-core 5.5GHz in some scenarios (such as games).

